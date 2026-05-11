ATLANTA (April 22, 2026) — The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) recently announced that the state’s application for the Georgia Rural Enhancement and Transformation of Health (GREAT Health) Program Advisory Council is live. As Georgia continues to implement the GREAT Health Program, collaboration with experts across the state will strengthen the program’s execution and impact. The GREAT Health Advisory Council is an essential part of Georgia’s response to meaningfully transform rural health care across the state as part of the federal Rural Health Transformation Program. DCH seeks interested individuals and organizations committed to transparency who understand the unique challenges of rural communities and who appreciate the people who make rural Georgia great.

In addition to hearing project details and updates from DCH leadership and vendor partners involved in program management, expectations and responsibilities of members of the GREAT Health Advisory Council include the following:

Offer feedback on GREAT Health Program strategy and milestones; Provide rural expertise for the duration of the program, which is expected to be five years; and, Review program progress, data, and performance dashboards.

Interested individuals with personal and professional healthcare experience in rural Georgia are highly encouraged to apply. The application can be found on the new GREAT Health website at greathealth.georgia.gov. Applications are accepted until Friday, May 1, 2026.