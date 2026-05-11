Good SEO is the foundation of AI search visibility. Cash Cow Marketing shows London businesses how to get cited in Google AI Overviews — free audit.

The businesses asking us whether SEO still matters in the age of AI are asking the wrong question. The right question is: are you building the kind of online authority that AI systems want to cite?” — Clive Campbell-Smith

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cash Cow Marketing, London's award-winning SEO agency, calls on UK businesses to future-proof their search presence ahead of the AI Overview era — before competitors do.Search is changing faster than at any point in its history. Google AI Overviews now appear in more than a quarter of all searches in the United States, with that figure accelerating rapidly across the UK and Europe. ChatGPT serves 800 million weekly active users. Perplexity processed 780 million queries in a single month in 2025. The way people find businesses, services, and answers is being fundamentally rewritten — and the businesses that will thrive are those that have already done the SEO groundwork.Cash Cow Marketing, a London SEO agency established in 2008 with nearly two decades of search expertise, today underlines a critical message for UK businesses: the same principles that drive strong Google rankings — authoritative content, technical excellence, and topical depth — are precisely the signals that determine which brands get cited by AI. Good SEO is not becoming obsolete. It is becoming more important than ever.The AI Search Reality: What the Data ShowsThe numbers are stark. The shift from traditional search to AI-driven answer engines is not a distant forecast it is happening now, and the implications for business visibility are already measurable.The businesses that will win in AI search are not the ones who start optimising when AI Overviews dominate every query — they are the ones building authority and content depth right now, while the competitive window is still open.Why Good SEO Is the Direct Path to AI Overview VisibilityThe emergence of AI-powered search has prompted a wave of debate in the digital marketing industry about whether traditional SEO is becoming irrelevant. The evidence points firmly in the opposite direction. Google's own AI systems draw their citations from the same pool of content that organic rankings reward: well-structured pages with clear topical authority, strong backlink profiles, and technical foundations that allow search engines to crawl and understand content effectively.Ahrefs' research confirms this directly: 76.1% of pages cited in Google AI Overviews also rank in the top 10 of standard search results. The signals that earn you a top-10 ranking — domain authority, high-quality inbound links, structured content, E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness) — are the same signals Google's AI uses to select which sources to cite in its answers.What changes in the AI era is not the fundamentals. It is the stakes. Being in the AI Overview for a key search query is now the most valuable piece of real estate in search — capturing attention before any organic result, and driving qualified traffic to the brands cited within it. Being absent from that position, even if you rank on page one, carries a growing traffic cost. Cash Cow offer SEO services London plus many moreThe Five SEO Pillars That Drive AI Overview Inclusion• Technical excellence. Clean crawlability, fast page speeds, correct indexation, and structured data (schema markup) are non-negotiable prerequisites. If Google's systems cannot efficiently crawl and understand your content, it will not be cited — in standard results or AI Overviews. A thorough technical SEO audit is the starting point for any AI-era visibility strategy.• Topical authority and content depth. AI systems are trained to identify the most authoritative sources on any given topic. Businesses that build out comprehensive content silos — covering a subject from multiple angles, answering related questions, and linking between relevant pages — signal the kind of topical authority that both organic rankings and AI citations reward.• E-E-A-T signals. Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness are the framework Google uses to evaluate content quality. Clear author attribution, citations, external mentions, and a strong backlink profile from credible sources all contribute to the E-E-A-T signals that make content eligible for AI citation.• Content structure and clarity. AI Overviews extract discrete, clearly stated claims from content. Pages that lead with direct answers, use descriptive subheadings that match user questions, and present information in a logical, readable structure are preferentially cited. Precisely 44.2% of all AI citations pull from the opening third of a page — how you begin your content is now a critical AI optimisation factor.• Fresh, regularly updated content. Seer Interactive's research found that 85% of AI Overview citations come from content published or updated within the last two years, with 44% from 2025 alone. Regular content updates — particularly to high-performing service pages and blog posts — maintain AI citability and organic ranking strength simultaneously.For UK businesses that have not yet taken these steps, the urgency is real. AI Overviews are expanding across more query types, more markets, and more devices with every passing month. The businesses building their technical foundations, content depth, and authority signals now are the ones that will occupy those citations — not the businesses that start when the urgency becomes undeniable.About Cash Cow MarketingCash Cow Marketing is a London-based SEO and digital marketing agency founded in 2008 and headquartered at 5 Merchant Square, London W2 1AY. The agency provides a comprehensive range of SEO services to UK businesses, including technical SEO, on-page optimisation, content strategy, local SEO, link building, and paid search management.

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