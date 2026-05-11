Contruction of new Animal Services facility approved

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla., March 10, 2026 — The Board of County Commissioners approved construction of a new animal services facility at Tuesday’s regular board meeting.

The facility will be built on a 9.4-acre county-owned property in Lecanto, providing expanded space for animals, staff, volunteers, and visitors. Plans include increased animal capacity, an educational multi-use area, expanded clinical space and a dedicated infectious-disease isolation building to enhance health and safety.

“The new facility is designed to improve the behavioral health and mental health of pets, strengthen disease management and improve efficiency with future needs in mind,” said Community Services Director Eric Head.

Citrus County Animal Services works with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and the ASPCA Anti-Cruelty Forensics Team on animal cruelty investigations. In 2025, they cared for 457 animals from 25 cruelty cases and over 5,000 animals overall.

The new facility will add an additional 10,600 square feet, including 2,800 square feet of needed clinical space to support dedicated medical care and accommodate large, sudden animal intakes.

“With updated infrastructure, we’ll be able to provide more efficient and compassionate care, expand services and better serve the community,” said Animal Services Director Colleen Yarborough. “The project is more than just a building — it’s a commitment to the animals, families and future of our county.”

The lowest construction bid was $18.8 million. With a 10% contingency, the total project cost is estimated at $20.7 million. The county has already received $4.7 million in donations, along with a $500,000 pledge from Dr. Ralph Massullo. Commissioners approved financing the other part of the construction balance through bond financing proceeds up to $15 million, with any remaining balance to be funded through public building impact fees.

“I applaud the work of county staff, the Board of County Commissioners and generous community partners who helped us reach this stage where the design is complete, permits are secured and construction is ready to begin,” said County Administrator Steve Howard. “This is a prime example of success through collaboration.”