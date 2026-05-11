Steam turbine mro Market Size

The Business Research Company's What Strategies Are Companies Using in the Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market

Expected to grow to $29.41 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market is dominated by a mix of global power equipment manufacturers and specialized maintenance, repair, and engineering service providers. Companies are focusing on advanced turbine diagnostics, predictive maintenance technologies, digital monitoring systems, component refurbishment, rotor and blade repair solutions, and lifecycle extension services to strengthen market presence and ensure reliable power plant operations. Emphasis on improving turbine efficiency, reducing unplanned downtime, complying with stringent energy and emission regulations, modernizing aging power generation infrastructure, and integrating digital asset management platforms remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking operational efficiency improvements, long-term service partnerships, technological upgrades, and sustainable performance optimization within the evolving global power generation ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market?

•According to our research, GE Vernova Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The power services and steam power division of the company, which is directly involved in the steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market, provides a wide range of turbine maintenance, repair and overhaul services, including rotor refurbishment, component replacement, performance upgrades, digital diagnostics, and lifecycle management solutions that support power plant efficiency optimization, operational reliability, and long-term asset performance across utility, industrial, and combined-cycle power generation facilities.

Who Are The Major Players In The Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market?

Major companies operating in the steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market are GE Vernova Inc., Siemens Energy AG, Mitsubishi Power Ltd., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Howden Group Holdings Ltd., Doosan Enerbility Co Ltd, EthosEnergy Group Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Harbin Electric Co Ltd, Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited, Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd, Sulzer Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, Ansaldo Energia SpA, Fuji Electric Co Ltd, Everllence, Triveni Turbines Limited, Nanjing Turbine & Electrical Machinery Plant, Marmen Inc, Curtiss Wright Corporation, Doosan Skoda Power, Brush Turbogenerators, TGM Kanis Turbinen GmbH, Kessels Steam Turbines Pvt Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 17% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and engineering entry barriers, driven by specialized turbine maintenance expertise, certified repair facilities, complex component refurbishment processes, long-term service agreements with power plant operators, and the requirement for proven reliability in critical power generation infrastructure. Leading players such as GE Vernova Inc., Siemens Energy AG, Mitsubishi Power Ltd., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Howden Group Holdings Ltd., Doosan Enerbility Co Ltd, EthosEnergy Group Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Harbin Electric Co Ltd, and Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited hold notable market shares through extensive turbine service portfolios, long-term maintenance contracts, global service networks, advanced diagnostic and monitoring capabilities, and continuous upgrades in turbine efficiency and lifecycle management technologies. As demand for life-extension services, efficiency upgrades, digital condition monitoring, and refurbishment of aging power generation assets grows, strategic service partnerships, technological innovation, and expansion of global service capabilities are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oGE Vernova Inc. (2%)

oSiemens Energy AG (2%)

oMitsubishi Power Ltd (2%)

oToshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (2%)

oHowden Group Holdings Ltd. (2%)

oDoosan Enerbility Co Ltd (1%)

oEthosEnergy Group Limited (1%)

oBharat Heavy Electricals Limited (1%)

oHarbin Electric Co Ltd (1%)

oDongfang Electric Corporation Limited (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market include Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Special Metals Corporation, Haynes International Inc., Nippon Steel Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, POSCO Holdings Inc., ArcelorMittal S.A., Voestalpine AG, TimkenSteel Corporation, Alleima AB, Outokumpu Oyj, Thyssenkrupp AG, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Proterial Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Böhler Edelstahl GmbH and Co KG, Vallourec S.A., Precision Castparts Corp., ATI Inc., Universal Stainless and Alloy Products Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market include Motion Industries Inc., Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Kaman Industrial Technologies Corporation, ERIKS NV, Bearing Distributors Inc., Purvis Industries Ltd., MRC Global Inc., SunSource Inc., WinSupply Inc., Rubix Group International Ltd., ERIKS North America Inc., BMG Ltd., BDI Canada Inc., Indoff Inc., IBT Industrial Solutions, Cross Company LLC, DistributionNOW Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market?

•Major end users in the steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market include NextEra Energy Inc., Duke Energy Corporation, Southern Company, American Electric Power Company Inc., EDF Energy plc, Engie SA, RWE AG, Enel SpA, NTPC Limited, Tata Power Company Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, BASF SE, Dow Inc., ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited, JSW Steel Limited, POSCO International Corporation, Saudi Aramco, QatarEnergy, Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Digital predictive maintenance and condition monitoring integration is emerging as a strategic trend in the steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market as companies aim to improve turbine reliability, optimize maintenance planning, and reduce unplanned downtime through real-time performance monitoring.

•Example: In May 2025, GE Vernova Inc. launched SmartSignal Predictive Analytics powered by AI and machine learning based digital twin technology.

•The solution enables real-time monitoring of thousands of critical energy assets by collecting operational data such as vibration, temperature, and performance parameters, helping operators predict component failures, enhance inspection planning, support risk-based maintenance strategies, and reduce operational costs while improving lifecycle management of steam turbine infrastructure.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Shift Toward Outcome-Based And Long-Term Service Agreements Strengthening Revenue Stability

•Growing Outsourcing Of Specialized Steam Turbine MRO Services Improving Operational Efficiency

•Decarbonization-Driven Turbine Optimization Through Supercritical CO₂ Power Cycles

•Adoption Of 3D Printing And On-Demand Manufacturing Enhancing Turbine Maintenance Efficiency

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