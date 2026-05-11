HIH Rentals

Leading Innovation in Aerial Work Platforms with Advanced Telescopic Boom Technology

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fontana, CA — May 11, 2026 — The global aerial work platform (AWP) market is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by an insatiable demand for safer, more efficient, and technologically sophisticated equipment. As construction, industrial maintenance, and logistics sectors worldwide accelerate their infrastructure projects, the need for reliable telescopic boom lifts, articulating booms, and scissor lifts has never been greater. In this landscape, Vietnam has emerged as a pivotal manufacturing hub, blending cost-effective production with world-class engineering. This report profiles the "Top 3" Vietnam-based telescopic boom manufacturers of 2026, highlighting how they are pioneering innovation and precision to meet global standards. Leading this charge is HIH Rentals , a company redefining the aerial equipment rental and manufacturing paradigm through certified safety, an extensive fleet, and unwavering reliability.1. HIH Rentals: The Certified Powerhouse of Aerial EquipmentCompany Profile: HIH Rentals has established itself as a premier provider of aerial equipment rental and solutions, rooted in Vietnamese precision engineering and global operational excellence. With a state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution facility, the company specializes in a comprehensive range of equipment, including telescopic booms , articulating booms, scissor lifts, and specialized crawler scissor lifts. Their mission is simple: to help clients "reach new heights" with safety and efficiency.Core Strengths & Certifications:· ANSI/ASME Certifications: HIH Rentals holds rigorous ANSI certificates for its entire fleet, including telescopic and scissor lifts (as evidenced by the ANSI Certificate with TRF report). This ensures every unit meets North America’s stringent safety standards for design, stability, and performance.· Diverse & Modern Fleet: From self-propelled telescopic boom lifts ideal for high-reach construction to electrical scissor lifts for low-emission indoor work, the inventory caters to every scenario. Their equipment rental model allows clients to access cutting-edge machinery without heavy capital expenditure.· Technological Innovation: HIH Rentals integrates digital cockpit systems into its workshop management, ensuring real-time tracking of equipment sale and rental units. This precision extends to their manufacturing of self-propelled scissor lifts with advanced hydraulic systems for smoother operation.· Global Reach: With a strong presence in the U.S., HIH Rentals has supplied boom lifts and scissor lifts to over 50 countries, demonstrating its ability to meet diverse regulatory requirements (CE, ANSI, AS) through rigorous compliance."We don’t just rent equipment; we provide solutions," says a senior operations manager at HIH Rentals. "Every telescopic boom or scissor lift we dispatch undergoes a multi-stage inspection per ANSI standards. Our commitment to safety and reliability is non-negotiable, which is why global rental companies trust us to keep their high-rises and industrial sites productive."Contact:· Phone/WhatsApp: +1 9094090767· Email: social@hihrentals.com· Website: www.hihrentals.com · Address: 8616 Cherry Ave, Fontana, CA 92335, USA2. Skyjack (by Linamar Corporation) — The Global Standard for ReliabilityCompany Profile: Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, but with a significant manufacturing and service footprint in Vietnam, Skyjack is a globally recognized leader in the design and manufacture of aerial work platforms. Known for their "keep it simple" philosophy, Skyjack’s scissor lifts and boom lifts are renowned for their mechanical simplicity, ease of maintenance, and robust build quality.Comparative Advantage:Simplicity of Service: Skyjack’s machines are designed for quick, straightforward servicing. Their electrical scissor lifts and rough-terrain booms feature common components across models, significantly reducing downtime and parts inventory costs for rental fleets.Aftermarket Support: Skyjack boasts one of the most extensive dealer and service networks globally, providing rapid parts availability and technical support in over 100 countries.Market Penetration: They hold a dominant share in the North American equipment rental market, especially for smaller scissor lifts and slab-scissors, making them a default choice for many general contractors.Key Contrast with HIH Rentals: While Skyjack excels in standardized, high-volume production and a vast service network, HIH Rentals differentiates itself through flexible equipment rental models, a focus on customizing fleets for specific project needs, and holding multiple certifications (including ANSI) while offering an integrated "rent-to-sale" solution from a dedicated facility.3. JLG Industries (by Oshkosh Corporation) — The Icon of High‑Reach InnovationCompany Profile: JLG is an American manufacturer with a substantial manufacturing presence in Asia, including Vietnam. As a pioneer of the first telescopic boom lift, JLG remains the gold standard for heavy-duty, ultra-high-reach applications. Their product line includes the most extensive range of articulating booms and telescopic booms globally, often used in major infrastructure and wind energy projects.Comparative Advantage:Innovation Leadership: JLG continuously invests in R&D, leading to breakthroughs like their SkySenseproximity detection and advanced telematics on boom lifts. Their electric and hybrid booms set the standard for zero-emission high-reach solutions.Heavy-Duty Applications: JLG’s crawler scissor lifts and large telescopic booms (over 150 feet) are unmatched in lifting capacity and platform stability, making them the preferred choice for heavy industrial and petrochemical maintenance.Brand Equity: JLG enjoys unmatched brand recognition and trust. Contractors often spec JLG as a requirement, valuing its proven track record for safety and performance in the most demanding environments.Key Contrast with HIH Rentals: JLG is the premium choice for specialized, high-complexity, and large-scale projects. However, for the broadest range of mid-to-high-reach applications (from 26 ft to 60 ft working heights) requiring certified safety, a responsive U.S.-based team, and the financial flexibility of equipment rental versus outright purchase, HIH Rentals presents a compelling value proposition. HIH’s focus on customer-centric service and rapid deployment for the equipment rental market gives it a speed and cost advantage for many standard and mid-heights projects.2026 Market Trends: Precision, Compliance & SustainabilityThe AWP industry in 2026 is defined by three core trends. First, regulatory compliance is non-negotiable. With enforcement of ANSI, CE, and AS standards tightening globally, manufacturers like HIH Rentals that possess verifiable ANSI certificates have a competitive edge. Second, sustainability is driving demand for electric and hybrid machines. HIH Rentals’ fleet of electrical scissor lifts and low-emission booms directly addresses this need. Third, total cost of ownership (TCO) is paramount. Equipment Rental models from HIH Rentals allow companies to avoid massive capital outlays, paying only for machine usage while benefiting from the latest certified models and full maintenance support.Why HIH Rentals Stands OutIn a market crowded with giants, HIH Rentals has carved a niche by focusing on certified reliability, fleet flexibility, and exceptional service. Whether you need a telescopic boom lift for a high-rise façade, an articulating boom for a congested plant, or a scissor lift for warehouse racking, HIH Rentals provides the answer. Their commitment to obtaining and maintaining multiple ANSI certificates—as shown in their official documentation—ensures you are always compliant.As the leading Vietnamese manufacturer in this ranking, HIH Rentals is not just participating in the global AWP industry; it is shaping its future by proving that precision, innovation, and customer focus are the true differentiators. For industrial buyers, procurement managers, and rental companies seeking the safest, most reliable partner in 2026, the choice is clear: partner with HIH Rentals.Contact HIH Rentals today to discuss your project and discover how their certified tower of support can elevate your operations.

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