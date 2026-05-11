New Academic Imprint ‘Lumora Scholars Publishing’ Announced by Taneesha and Prachi NextGen Publication

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Lumora Scholars Publishing launches to provide academic authors and researchers with global publishing, DOI, ISBN, and distribution support.

Lumora Scholars Publishing aims to make academic publishing more accessible, transparent, and globally connected for researchers and scholarly authors.” — Taneesha and Prachi NextGen Publication

HARIDWAR, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taneesha and Prachi NextGen Publication has announced the launch of its dedicated academic publishing imprint, Lumora Scholars Publishing , designed to provide researchers, educators, academicians, and scholarly writers with accessible and professional publishing solutions for academic works.The newly launched imprint focuses on publishing a wide range of scholarly content, including research books, edited volumes, conference proceedings, doctoral theses, academic textbooks, and research monographs. The initiative aims to strengthen academic publishing opportunities for emerging and established scholars while increasing the global reach of research-driven publications.According to the organization, Lumora Scholars Publishing has been developed to simplify the academic publishing process by offering end-to-end support services. These services include ISBN allocation, DOI assistance, manuscript formatting, print-on-demand publishing, royalty-based publishing options, and international distribution through leading online platforms and academic channels.A representative of the organization stated that the objective behind launching Lumora Scholars Publishing is to create a transparent and author-friendly academic publishing ecosystem where scholars can publish their work with greater visibility and accessibility.“Academic researchers and educators often face challenges in finding publishing platforms that combine professional standards with affordable and accessible services. Lumora Scholars Publishing has been established to bridge that gap and support quality scholarly contributions,” the spokesperson said.The company further noted that authors publishing under the imprint will retain full copyright ownership of their manuscripts while benefiting from worldwide availability across more than 140 countries.The launch arrives at a time when India’s higher education and research sectors are witnessing rapid growth, increasing the demand for credible academic publishing platforms with international outreach. Industry experts believe initiatives like Lumora Scholars Publishing could contribute significantly toward enhancing the visibility of Indian academic and scholarly work at the global level.For more information, visit:

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