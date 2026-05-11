Smart Water Grid Market Size

The Business Research Company's How Leading Players Are Competing in the Smart Water Grid Market

Expected to grow to $40.46 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The smart water grid market is dominated by a mix of global water infrastructure solution providers, utility technology companies, and specialized smart sensing and IoT platform developers. Companies are focusing on advanced water monitoring systems, real-time leak detection technologies, smart metering solutions, and integrated data analytics platforms to strengthen market presence and ensure efficient water distribution and management. Emphasis on water conservation mandates, infrastructure modernization, and integration of digital monitoring and predictive maintenance systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving smart water grid and utility management sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Smart Water Grid Market?

•According to our research, Siemens AG. led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The company’s smart infrastructure division, which is directly involved in the smart water grid market, provides a wide range of advanced water monitoring systems, smart metering solutions, leak detection technologies, and integrated digital platforms that support efficient water distribution, utility management, and urban infrastructure optimization environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Smart Water Grid Market?

Major companies operating in the smart water grid market are Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, IBM Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Trimble Inc., Oracle Corporation, Mueller Water Products Inc., Badger Meter Inc., Itron Inc., Kamstrup A/S, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Arqiva Group Limited, Arad Group, Fluentgrid Limited, Ketos Water Solutions, Xinapse Systems Ltd., Ayyeka Technologies Ltd., BridgeThings IoT Pvt Ltd., CIMCON Software India Pvt Ltd., Aquarius Spectrum Ltd., Kariot Solutions Pvt Ltd., Valarm LLC.

How Concentrated Is The Smart Water Grid Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 16% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by complex water infrastructure requirements, strict environmental and water quality regulations, high integration costs of smart metering and IoT systems, and the need for reliability in real-time water monitoring and distribution management environments. Leading players such as Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, IBM Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Trimble Inc., Oracle Corporation, Mueller Water Products Inc., Badger Meter Inc., Itron Inc., and Kamstrup A/S. hold notable market shares through diversified smart water management solution portfolios, established utility partnerships, global deployment networks, and continuous innovation in smart metering, IoT-enabled monitoring systems, and data analytics platforms. As demand for advanced water grid optimization solutions, real-time leak detection systems, and integrated utility infrastructure management grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oSiemens AG (4%)

oSchneider Electric SE (2%)

oIBM Corporation (2%)

oHoneywell International Inc. (2%)

oTrimble Inc. (2%)

oOracle Corporation (1%)

oMueller Water Products Inc. (1%)

oBadger Meter Inc. (1%)

oItron Inc. (1%)

oKamstrup A/S (0.3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Smart Water Grid Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the smart water grid market include Xylem Inc., Suez S.A., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Itron Inc., Badger Meter Inc., Kamstrup A/S, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Aclara Technologies LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company, KORE Wireless Group, Trimble Inc., and Elster Group GmbH.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Smart Water Grid Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the smart water grid market include WESCO International Inc., Graybar Electric Company, Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Anixter International Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., ScanSource Inc., D&H Distributing Company, Exclusive Networks SA, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Bechtle AG, Cancom SE, Redington Limited, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, EET Group A/S, Mindware FZ LLC, Westcon Group, Fastenal Company, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS Group plc, and Ferguson Enterprises Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Smart Water Grid Market?

•Major end users in the smart water grid market include American Water Works Company Inc., Veolia S.A., Thames Water Utilities Limited, California Water Service Group, Severn Trent Plc, United Utilities Group PLC, Manila Water Company Inc., Essential Utilities Inc., Anglian Water Services Ltd., and Beijing Waterworks Group.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Advanced smart metering infrastructure (AMI 2.0) is transforming the smart water grid market by improving real-time monitoring efficiency, enhancing data accuracy, and enabling actionable operational insights across distribution systems.

•Example: In September 2024, Metron launched the ultrasonic smart water meter for highly accurate, non-intrusive water flow measurement using sound wave technology.

•Its solid-state design, high-frequency real-time data logging, and non-mechanical operation enhance reliability, reduce maintenance needs, and support early leak detection and consumption analytics.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Grid-Scale Energy Storage Technologies Enhancing Reliability and Sustainability of Power Systems

•Innovative Battery and Storage Designs Improving Grid Stability and Renewable Integration

•Modern Energy Storage Infrastructure Strengthening Grid Resilience and Energy Security

•AI-Driven Energy Management Systems Optimizing Forecasting and Storage Efficiency

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