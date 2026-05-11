Aerospace Composites Market to Reach US$71.0 Billion by 2032 at 11.0% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Aerospace Composites Market Size, Share, and Growth Forecast 2025 - 2032

Rising aircraft production and growing demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient materials are driving aerospace composites market growth.

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aerospace composites market is expanding rapidly due to the increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft across commercial and military aviation sectors. Aerospace composites are widely used in aircraft structures, interiors, fuselage sections, wings, and engine components because of their high strength, corrosion resistance, and reduced weight compared to traditional materials. Airlines and aircraft manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced composite materials to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Rising global air passenger traffic and growing investments in modern aircraft programs are further supporting market growth worldwide.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global aerospace composites market size is valued at US$34.2 billion in 2025 and projected to reach US$71.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% between 2025 and 2032. The market is driven by advancements in aerospace manufacturing technologies and increasing use of carbon fiber composites in aircraft production. Carbon fiber composites remain the leading segment due to their excellent strength-to-weight ratio and durability. North America dominates the market because of strong aerospace infrastructure, high defense spending, and the presence of major aircraft manufacturers.

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Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The global aerospace composites market is projected to grow from US$34.2 billion in 2025 to US$71.0 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.0%.

➤ Increasing production of fuel-efficient commercial aircraft is accelerating the adoption of aerospace composite materials globally.

➤ Carbon fiber composites continue to dominate the market due to superior structural performance and lightweight properties.

➤ Rising defense modernization programs are increasing demand for advanced aerospace composite applications.

➤ North America remains the leading regional market supported by advanced aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

➤ Technological developments in composite manufacturing are improving aircraft efficiency and operational performance.

Market Segmentation

By Fiber Type

• Carbon Fiber Composites

• Ceramic Fiber Composites

• Glass Fiber Composites

• Aramid Fiber Composites

• Others

By Matrix Type

• Polymer Matrix

• Ceramic Matrix

• Metal Matrix

By Application

• Interior Components

• Exterior Components

• Engine & Propulsion Systems

• Others

By Manufacturing Process

• AFP/ATL

• Lay-up

• Resin Transfer Molding

• Filament Winding

• Others

By Aircraft Type

• Commercial Aircraft

• Business & General Aviation

• Helicopter

• Military Aircraft

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

• Spacecraft & Launch Vehicles

• Others

By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia and Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights

North America Aerospace Composites Market

North America leads the aerospace composites market due to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers and advanced aerospace research facilities. High defense spending and strong investments in commercial aviation support regional growth. The United States remains a major contributor because of continuous aircraft production and technological innovation.

Europe Aerospace Composites Market

Europe represents a significant market driven by increasing focus on sustainable aviation technologies and lightweight aircraft materials. Aircraft manufacturers across the region are investing heavily in advanced composite integration to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Expanding aerospace manufacturing activities continue to support market growth.

Asia Pacific Aerospace Composites Market

Asia Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing aerospace composites market due to increasing air travel and expanding aircraft fleets. Governments are investing in aviation infrastructure and aerospace manufacturing capabilities. Rising demand for commercial and defense aircraft is creating strong opportunities for composite material suppliers.

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Market Drivers

The growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft is a major driver of the aerospace composites market. Composite materials significantly reduce aircraft weight, helping airlines lower fuel consumption and operating costs. Aerospace manufacturers are increasingly integrating advanced composites into aircraft structures to improve performance and environmental sustainability. Rising investments in next-generation aircraft programs are also accelerating market growth.

Increasing global air passenger traffic is another important factor driving demand for aerospace composites. Airlines are expanding fleets to meet rising travel demand, resulting in higher aircraft production worldwide. Continuous technological advancements in composite manufacturing are improving material performance and enabling broader applications in modern aircraft designs.

Market Opportunities

The aerospace composites market presents strong opportunities due to increasing investments in advanced aircraft technologies. Aircraft manufacturers are focusing on lightweight structures to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Growing development of electric and hybrid aircraft is expected to increase demand for high-performance composite materials.

Emerging aerospace industries in Asia Pacific are creating additional growth opportunities. Rising investments in domestic aircraft production and aviation infrastructure are strengthening regional demand. Advancements in automated composite manufacturing and recycling technologies are also expected to improve production efficiency and sustainability in the coming years.

Company Insights

• Owens Corning

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Teijin Limited

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

• Hexcel Corporation

• SGL Group

• Spirit AeroSystems

• Solvay SA

• Royal Ten Cate N.V.

• Materion Corp.

• Absolute Composites

• Aernnova Aerospace

• Avior Integrated Products

• FDC Composites

• Lee Aerospace

• Composite Recycling

• ÉireComposites

• AnalySwift LLC

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Recent Developments

• March 2024 – A leading aerospace composites manufacturer expanded carbon fiber production capabilities to meet rising aircraft demand.

• November 2023 – A major aerospace company introduced lightweight composite solutions for next-generation commercial aircraft applications.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The aerospace composites market is expected to witness strong long-term growth driven by increasing aircraft production, lightweight material demand, and advancements in aerospace engineering technologies. Expanding investments in sustainable aviation and next-generation aircraft development will continue creating growth opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.

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