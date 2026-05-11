Veterinary Biomarkers Market Insights Share

The Business Research Company's Competitive Developments in the Veterinary Biomarkers Market: Strategies to Watch

Expected to grow to $1.61 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The veterinary biomarkers market is dominated by a mix of global animal health companies, diagnostic solution providers, and specialized veterinary biotechnology firms. Companies are focusing on advanced biomarker discovery platforms, molecular and immunodiagnostic assays, precision disease detection tools, and integrated veterinary diagnostic solutions to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent animal health and clinical reliability standards. Emphasis on early disease detection, livestock productivity improvement, companion animal health management, and integration of data-driven diagnostic systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving veterinary diagnostics and animal health sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Veterinary Biomarkers Market?

•According to our research, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The veterinary diagnostics and biomarkers division of the company, which is directly involved in the veterinary biomarkers market, provides a wide range of diagnostic assays, biomarker-based testing solutions, laboratory instruments, and companion and livestock animal health monitoring products that support disease detection, preventive care, and clinical decision-making in veterinary environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Veterinary Biomarkers Market?

Major companies operating in the veterinary biomarkers market are IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Zoetis Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Antech Diagnostics Inc., Virbac, The Merck Group (Merck KGaA), QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, Olink Proteomics, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH., BioVet Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Veterinary Biomarkers Inc., Bionote USA Inc., Mercodia AB, Life Diagnostics Inc., Innovative Diagnostics SAS, Scil Animal Care Company GmbH, Ayoxxa Biosystems, FidoCure, VolitionRx.

How Concentrated Is The Veterinary Biomarkers Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 17% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent animal health and diagnostic standards, compliance with veterinary clinical testing regulations, complexity of biomarker validation and assay development, and the need for reliability in disease detection and veterinary diagnostic environment. Leading players such as IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Zoetis Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Antech Diagnostics Inc., Virbac, The Merck Group (Merck KGaA), QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, and Olink Proteomics. hold notable market shares through diversified veterinary diagnostic and biomarker solution portfolios, established veterinary and laboratory partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in biomarker discovery, molecular diagnostics, and animal health testing technologies. As demand for advanced veterinary biomarker solutions, early disease detection tools, and precision animal health monitoring systems grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oIDEXX Laboratories Inc. (2%)

oZoetis Inc. (2%)

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (2%)

oAntech Diagnostics Inc. (2%)

oVirbac (2%)

oThe Merck Group (Merck KGaA) (2%)

oQIAGEN N.V. (1%)

oBio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (1%)

oNeogen Corporation (1%)

oOlink Proteomics (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Veterinary Biomarkers Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the veterinary biomarkers market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Revvity Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Zoetis Inc., Abcam plc, Sartorius AG, Lonza Group AG, Bruker Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bio-Techne Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Enzo Biochem Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., and Labcorp Drug Development.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Veterinary Biomarkers Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the veterinary biomarkers market include VWR International LLC, Henry Schein Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corporation, Owens & Minor Inc., Medline Industries LP, Covetrus Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Midland Scientific Inc., and Scil Animal Care Company.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Veterinary Biomarkers Market?

•Major end users in the veterinary biomarkers market include Banfield Pet Hospital, VCA Animal Hospitals, BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, Mars Petcare Veterinary Health Group, National Veterinary Associates, CVS Group plc, Greencross Vets, Antech Diagnostics Inc., PetVet Care Centers, VetPartners Group Limited, Pathway Vet Alliance, AniCura Group, PetIQ Inc., PetSmart Veterinary Services, Petco Animal Supplies Veterinary Clinics, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Zoetis Veterinary Services, Elanco Animal Health Services, and Greencross Veterinary Clinics.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Strategic partnerships in veterinary biomarkers are transforming the veterinary biomarkers market by enhancing access to rapid point-of-care testing, improving diagnostic accuracy, and enabling multi-species health monitoring.

•Example: In November 2025, Bionote USA launched the Vcheck C1 In-clinic chemistry analyzer for fast, affordable biochemical testing across veterinary practices.

•Its multi-species support, rapid 10–12 minute results, and broad biomarker panels enable laboratory-grade accuracy, streamlined workflows, and improved in-clinic disease diagnosis and monitoring.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Veterinary Biomarker Technologies Advancing Precision Animal Health Research

•Innovative Biomarker Platforms and Assays Improving Diagnostic Accuracy and Clinical Outcomes

•Modern Veterinary Diagnostic Infrastructure Strengthening Disease Detection Capabilities

•AI-Driven Analytics and Multi-Omics Enhancing Efficiency and Accuracy in Animal Health Diagnostics

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