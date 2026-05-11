Global financial platform Currenxie enters Europe to accelerate SME international expansion

Currenxie and IDA executives

Currenxie has officially entered the European market following the launch of its multi-country, multi-currency business account across the EEA.

Established SMEs are the engine of global trade, yet they are underserved by the slow reliability and lack of transparency of banks or the limited scope of retail-focused fintechs. ” — Sam Coyne, CEO Europe at Currenxie

DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currenxie, the global financial platform for borderless business, has officially entered the European market following the launch of its multi-country, multi-currency business account across the European Economic Area (EEA).

This expansion follows the company’s recent authorisation as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) by the Central Bank of Ireland, providing Currenxie with a strategic gateway to support established SMEs across the continent.

The move bridges a critical gap in the market: providing European finance leaders with the local payout and collection infrastructure required to navigate increasingly complex global trade corridors, particularly between Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Profitability Gap in Global Supply Chains

Currenxie’s entry into the EEA arrives as European businesses face unprecedented pressure to diversify their supplier networks due to ongoing geopolitical volatility. New research commissioned by Currenxie reveals that while 50% of businesses have expanded their international supplier base in the last 12 months—with 91% reporting boosted profits as a result—significant payment friction remains.

The study, conducted among senior decision-makers, found that:

71% of businesses view cost-effective international payments as critical to global competitiveness.

52% of firms report that slow processing and high costs are actively damaging relationships with international suppliers.

31% of SMEs have been forced to pass increased operational costs directly to customers due to payment inefficiencies.

Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure for the Modern SME

Unlike banks that rely on fragmented SWIFT networks, the Currenxie Global Account offers European businesses access to local domestic collection and payment infrastructure. This allows for instant settlement and bypasses the ‘correspondent bank tax’ - the hidden costs deducted by intermediary banks - typically associated with cross-border trade.

"Established SMEs are the engine of global trade, yet they are underserved by the slow reliability and lack of transparency of banks or the limited scope of retail-focused fintechs," says Sam Coyne, CEO Europe at Currenxie. "By launching in the EEA, we are giving European merchants the same level of support, local market expertise, and services that were previously reserved for multinational corporations".

The launch will provide key benefits to SMEs including:

True Global Connectivity: Access to local virtual bank accounts in major markets including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong, enabling EU firms to pay and collect as if they were local entities ensuring fast and cost-effective transactions.

Asia-Pacific Edge: While providing global coverage, Currenxie offers leading depth and expertise in the APAC region, giving European firms a competitive advantage in one of the world's fastest-growing trade corridors.

Volume-Based FX Pricing: SMEs can access savings of up to 61% on FX payments compared to traditional competitors.*

Proven Institutional Scale: Currenxie now surpasses $6 billion in annual payment volume, with over $18 billion transferred for merchants to date.

Access to world-class payment solutions: Currenxie’s deep tech expertise, strategic guidance and payment solutions enable SMEs to operate like a bigger player with access to the same level of support, knowledge and product range that would otherwise be unavailable to them through traditional payments providers.

A Milestone in Global Growth

The EEA expansion is the latest milestone in Currenxie’s global growth roadmap. Following its UK launch in early 2026, the company now operates across multiple jurisdictions with licenses in seven countries and over 15,000 clients across 100 countries. Currenxie now surpasses $6 billion in annual payment volume - the total value of funds processed grew by 23% year-on-year in 2025 - and continues to redefine how SMEs move and manage money globally.

“I welcome Currenxie’s decision to establish its European operations in Dublin and their plans to create high quality jobs over the next two years. The company’s decision reflects confidence in Ireland as a stable, innovative and well-regulated location from which to serve European markets. I wish the Currenxie team every success in the years ahead.” - Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment

Currenxie recently established a team of 15 in Ireland to launch its operation in the EEA, it is expected that it will expand to over 30 employees over the next two years as the business grows.

ENDS



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