Network Slicing Orchestration Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Competition in the Network Slicing Orchestration Market: Growth Strategies of Top Companies

Expected to grow to $4.04 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The network slicing orchestration market is dominated by a mix of global telecommunications equipment providers and specialized network software and orchestration solution companies. Companies are focusing on advanced network slicing management platforms, automated orchestration frameworks, software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) technologies, and enhanced security and service assurance solutions to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent performance and reliability standards. Emphasis on 5G network deployment, scalability of network services, and integration of real-time analytics and automation systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving telecommunications and network virtualization sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Network Slicing Orchestration Market?

•According to our research, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company’s network and cloud solutions division, which is directly involved in the network slicing orchestration market, provides a wide range of network slicing management platforms, orchestration and automation solutions, and software-defined networking and network functions virtualization technologies that support 5G network deployment, service customization, and telecom network operations environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Network Slicing Orchestration Market?

Major companies operating in the network slicing orchestration market are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Amdocs Limited, Mavenir Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Rakuten Symphony Inc., NEC Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Capgemini SE, Fujitsu Limited, Ciena Corporation, Ribbon Communications Inc., Broadcom Inc., AT&T Inc., Telefónica S.A., Intel Corporation, Airspan Networks Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Network Slicing Orchestration Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 13% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by evolving telecom standards, complexity of 5G network architectures, integration of software-defined networking and network functions virtualization technologies, and the need for reliability in dynamic network slicing orchestration environments. Leading players such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Amdocs Limited, Mavenir Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, and International Business Machines Corporation hold notable market shares through diversified network orchestration and telecom software portfolios, established partnerships with telecom operators, global deployment capabilities, and continuous innovation in 5G network slicing, automation, and virtualization technologies. As demand for advanced network slicing solutions, automated orchestration platforms, and scalable 5G infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oHuawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (2%)

oTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (1%)

oNokia Corporation (1%)

oZTE Corporation (1%)

oCisco Systems Inc. (1%)

oSamsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (1%)

oAmdocs Limited (1%)

oMavenir Systems Inc. (1%)

oOracle Corporation (1%)

oInternational Business Machines Corporation (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Network Slicing Orchestration Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the network slicing orchestration market include Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated, Skyworks Solutions Inc., Qorvo Inc., Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, GlobalFoundries Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, United Microelectronics Corporation, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Amkor Technology Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Semtech Corporation, and Rohm Co. Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Network Slicing Orchestration Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the network slicing orchestration market include Ingram Micro Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks SA, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Bechtle AG, Cancom SE, Softchoice Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., CDW Corporation, ScanSource Inc., Redington Limited, D&H Distributing Company, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, Logicom Public Limited, EET Group A/S, Mindware FZ LLC, Comstor, Synnex Technology International Corporation, Datatec Limited, and Nuvias Group Limited.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Network Slicing Orchestration Market?

•Major end users in the network slicing orchestration market include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., VMware Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Rakuten Group Inc., Orange S.A., Vodafone Group plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., China Mobile Limited, NTT DOCOMO Inc., Telefónica S.A., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., KT Corporation, and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Closed-loop orchestration platforms are transforming the network slicing orchestration market by enabling automated monitoring, optimization, and efficient service deployment across multi-domain network environments.

•Example: In February 2024, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson launched ericsson service orchestration and assurance for managing services across hybrid and multi-vendor networks.

•Its integrated orchestration and assurance, automation, and analytics capabilities enhance service lifecycle management, enable dynamic network slicing, and accelerate time-to-market for new services.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Network Slicing Orchestration Technologies Enabling Scalable and Flexible Network Management

•Cloud-Native Architectures and Automation Enhancing Resource Allocation and Service Agility

•Modern Network Infrastructure Strengthening 5G Integration and Edge Connectivity

•AI-Driven Analytics and Closed-Loop Automation Optimizing Network Performance and Efficiency

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