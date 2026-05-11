DIR reminds contractors, including out-of-state firms working on firefighting and wildfire recovery projects in California, to comply with state labor and safety laws

NEWS RELEASE

Release Number: 2026-08 Date: January 22, 2026

The Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) along with its divisions, including the California Labor Commissioner’s Office (LCO) and Cal/OSHA, reminds all contractors, including out-of-state firms, performing firefighting support, cleanup, and wildfire recovery work in California that they must follow state labor and workplace safety laws.

Even if a company hires subcontractors or uses labor providers to supply workers, the primary employer is still responsible for making sure that labor laws are followed.

Labor Law Requirements

Workers who help with wildfires or take part in cleanup and rebuilding efforts are protected by California's labor laws regardless of immigration status. These protections include minimum wage, overtime pay, meal and rest breaks, and protection from employer retaliation and misclassification.

Failure to comply with general wage requirements can result in civil penalties, criminal prosecution, or both. These requirements apply to both in-state and out-of-state contractors performing work in California.

More information is available on the LCO wildfire information page.

Workers' Compensation Requirements

Employers must maintain valid workers’ compensation coverage for all employees performing wildfire response, cleanup, debris removal, and rebuilding work in California. This requirement applies to all contractors, including out-of-state companies, and covers workers hired directly as well as those supplied through subcontractors or labor providers. Employers who fail to secure valid workers’ compensation coverage may face civil penalties, criminal prosecution, or both.

Workplace Safety During Wildfire Cleanup

Cal/OSHA, which oversees workplace health and safety, reminds employers that serious hazards remain after a fire is extinguished. Employers must identify and correct these hazards and train workers before cleanup begins. Common risks include fire and explosion hazards, electrical dangers, gas leaks, carbon monoxide exposure, unstable or collapsing structures, demolition hazards, sharp debris, ash and dust exposure, confined spaces, and heat illness.

Employers must provide proper protective equipment, including N-95 respirators when needed, and ensure workers follow all Cal/OSHA safety rules. Free and confidential assistance from Cal/OSHA Consultation Services is available.

Public Works Requirements

Contractors on public works projects must comply with prevailing wage, workers’ compensation, and workplace safety requirements. Violations can result in civil penalties or criminal prosecution.

DIR has released two new labor law videos on its YouTube channel to help public works contractors, including out of state companies supporting wildfire recovery and rebuilding efforts. The videos, developed by DIR, which oversees the LCO, provide essential guidance for contractors working on public works projects:

Assistance for Workers

Workers with questions or complaints about labor law violations can contact the LCO at 833-526-4636 or visit the LCO webpage for more information about office locations or to file a claim online.

Workers with workplace health and safety concerns can reach Cal/OSHA at 833-579-0927 or visit the Cal/OSHA webpage to file a complaint online.

Workers needing help navigating the workers’ compensation system can contact the Division of Workers’ Compensation’s Information Services at 1-800-736-7401.

In California, all workers are protected by labor laws regardless of immigration status, and workers who have not been paid all wages owed, experienced retaliation, or faced work related immigration abuse may contact the Immigrant Worker Protection Act Hotline at 1-855-526-7775.