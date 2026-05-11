DWC now accepting applications for Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) exam on April 11-17

NEWSLINE Release Number: 2026-04 Date: January 13, 2026

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) is now accepting applications for the Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) examination for April 2026. The examination will be held from April 11 until April 17, 2026.

DWC will offer in-person computer-based testing (CBT) for the April 2026 QME examination using Pearson VUE. CPS HR consulting, the vendor managing the QME Exam, will notify interested candidates of the registration and scheduling process.

The test sites will be announced on the Registration Notices.

Notice regarding Public Access to Information about QME applicants

Please note that completed QME applications and registration forms submitted to DWC become records accessible to members of the public for inspection and copying under the California Public Records Act (PRA; Gov. Code, § 7920 et seq.). Under the PRA, the names and contact information such as address, phone number and email address of providers who register to take or pass a QME examination may be disclosed to members of the public; the division does not regulate the purposes for which such information might be used. In addition, DWC makes the name, business address and area of specialty of approved QMEs available to the public through its online search portal. DWC recommends that providers use a business address, not a home (residential) address, on any correspondence with, or on any completed form submitted to the division.

QMEs are independent physicians certified by the DWC Medical Unit to conduct medical evaluations of injured workers. The application and registration packet for the QME exam can be downloaded from the DWC website. Applicants may also contact the Medical Unit at 510-286-3700 to request an application via U.S. mail, email, or fax. The deadline for filing the exam applications is February 25, 2026. No applications will be accepted after this postmarked date. Please note that incomplete applications will be returned.

The registration fee for the examination is nonrefundable and will not roll over to a subsequent exam.

For more information, contact the Medical Unit at 510-286-3700 or by email at QMETest@dir.ca.gov.