DWC posts reminder for submission of Annual Report of Inventory for claims reported during calendar year 2025

NEWSLINE Release Number: 2026-05 Date: January 15, 2026

Claims administrators are reminded that the Annual Report of Inventory (ARI) must be submitted in early 2026 for claims reported in the year 2025 calendar.

The California Code of Regulations, title 8, Section 10104 requires claims administrators to file, by April 1 of each year, an ARI with the Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) indicating the number of claims reported at each adjusting location for the preceding calendar year. Even if no claims were reported in the prior year, the report must be completed and submitted to the DWC Audit Unit. Each adjusting location is required to submit an ARI unless its requirement has been waived by DWC. If an insurance company and/or self-insured entity is using a Third-Party Claims Administer (TPA) to administer claims, then the TPA is required to submit the report on the Company’s behalf in Part 2 of the form.

When ARI requirements are waived, claims administrators must file an annual report of adjusting locations. This report is to be filed annually on April 1 of each calendar year for the adjusting location operations as of December 31 of the prior year. Please submit the form prior to the April 1, 2026 deadline. Any document received on April 2, 2026, is late and subject to a penalty for late reporting. The preferred method of delivery is email to Audit Unit email box at DWCAuditunit@dir.ca.gov . Once the document is received by the Audit Unit, the sender will receive an email confirmation.

Claims administrators are required to report any change in the information reported in the ARI or annual report of adjusting location within 45 days of the effective date of the change. Penalties of up to $500 per location for failure to timely file this Report of Inventory may be assessed under Title 8, California Code of Regulations, Section 10111.1(b)(11) or 10111.2(b)(26).

The form for 2025 can be found on the DWC website and the form was emailed to all Claims Administrator contacts in early January 2026. If your Company needs a copy, please email: DWCAuditunit@dir.ca.gov.

Questions about submission of the ARI or the annual report of adjusting locations may be directed to the Audit Unit:

Email: DWCAuditUnit@dir.ca.gov, phone 916.928.3180 or 213.620.2312.