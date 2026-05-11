DWC issues notice of public hearing on February 27, 2026, for proposed evidence-based update and adoption to the Medical Treatment Utilization Schedule

NEWSLINE Release Number: 2026-09 Date: January 26, 2026

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) has issued a Notice of Public Hearing on February 27, 2026 for proposed evidence-based updates to the Medical Treatment Utilization Schedule (MTUS), which can be found at California Code of Regulations, title 8, division 1, chapter 4.5, subchapter 1, article 5.5.2.

The proposed evidence-based updates and adoption to the MTUS incorporate by reference the latest published guidelines from the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM) for the following:

Proposed Amendment to Sections:

9792.22 General Approaches - Initial Approaches to Treatment (ACOEM December 22, 2025)

9792.23.9 Eye Disorders Guideline (ACOEM December 22, 2025)

9792.24.2 Chronic Pain Guidelines (ACOEM December 22, 2025)

The proposed evidence-based updates to the MTUS regulations are exempt from Labor Code sections 5307.3 and 5307.4 and the rulemaking provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act. DWC is required under Labor Code section 5307.27 to have a 30-day public comment period, hold a public hearing, and respond to all the comments received during the public comment period prior to publishing the order adopting the update online.

Members of the public may review and comment on the proposed updates. Written comments must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on February 27, 2026. Please see the proposed regulation page for direction for submitting written comments.

DWC - Proposed Regulations

Members of the public may attend the virtual and conference call public hearing:

Time: February 27, 2026, 10 a.m. Pacific Time (US and Canada)

To Join the session via computer, tablet or smart phone use this link: