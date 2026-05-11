Cal/OSHA reminds employers to post 2025 injury and illness summary by February 1

NEWS RELEASE

Release Number: 2026-12 Date: January 29, 2026

Oakland—Cal/OSHA is reminding employers in California to post their 2025 annual summary of work-related injuries and illnesses by February 1, 2026. The Form 300A summary must be posted each year from February 1 through April 30.

Employers must display the summary in a visible and easily accessible area at each worksite so employees can review work-related injuries and illnesses from the previous year. Employers are required to complete and post Form 300A even if no work-related injuries or illnesses occurred.

Instructions and form templates are available on Cal/OSHA’s Record Keeping Overview, which provides guidance on completing both the log of work-related injuries and illnesses (Form 300) and the annual summary (Form 300A).

Current and former employees and their representatives are entitled to a copy of the annual summary or the log upon request.

Many employers in California are also required to electronically submit workplace injury and illness records by March 2 each year. Cal/OSHA has posted online information identifying which employers must comply and outlining submission requirements.

Recordable injuries and illnesses

A work-related injury or illness is recordable if it results in:

Death

Days away from work

Restricted work or job transfer

Medical treatment beyond first aid

Loss of consciousness

A significant injury or illness diagnosed by a licensed health care professional

The definitions and requirements for recordable work-related fatalities, injuries and illnesses are outlined in the California Code of Regulations, Title 8, sections 14300 through 14300.48.

Employers who are required to record work-related fatalities, injuries and illnesses must also record a work-related COVID-19 fatality or illness like any other occupational illness until February 3, 2026 per California Code of Regulations, Title 8, section 3205(j) If a work-related COVID-19 case meets one of these criteria, then covered employers in California must record the case on their 300, 300A and 301 or equivalent forms.

About Cal/OSHA

Cal/OSHA helps protect workers from health and safety hazards on the job in almost every workplace in California.

Workers in California are protected regardless of immigration status. Workers who have questions about safety and health in the workplace can call 833-579-0927 to speak with a live bilingual Cal/OSHA representative between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Complaints about workplace safety and health hazards can be filed confidentially with Cal/OSHA district offices.

Employers who have questions or need assistance with workplace health and safety programs can call Cal/OSHA's Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424.

Cal/OSHA is a division of the California Department of Industrial Relations.

Media contact: Communications@dir.ca.gov, (510) 286-1161