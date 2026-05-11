Commission on Health and Safety and Workers' Compensation Releases 2025 WOSHTEP Advisory Board Annual Report

COMMISSION ON HEALTH AND SAFETY AND WORKERS' COMPENSATION Release Number: 2026-CH-02 February 19, 2026

OAKLAND - The Commission on Health and Safety and Workersâ€™ Compensation (CHSWC) has released the 2025 Worker Occupational Safety and Health Training and Education Program (WOSHTEP) Advisory Board Annual Report. WOSHTEP is a statewide initiative aimed at reducing job-related injuries and illnesses among California workers. The program was created as part of workersâ€™ compensation reform legislation in 2002 and is administered by CHSWC through interagency agreements with the Labor Occupational Health Program (LOHP) at the University of California, Berkeley, the Western Center for Agricultural Health and Safety (WCAHS) at the University of California, Davis, and the Labor Occupational Safety and Health Program (LOSH) at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The WOSHTEP labor-management Advisory Board guides the development of program activities and strengthens partnerships with employer, worker and insurance communities. The Advisory Board also prepares an annual written report evaluating the use and impact of the programs developed. The full report has been made available on the CHSWC website.

CHSWC is charged with examining Californiaâ€™s health and safety and workers' compensation systems and recommending administrative or legislative modifications to improve their operation. The commission was established to conduct a continuing examination of the workers' compensation system and of the state's activities to prevent industrial injuries and occupational illnesses and to examine those programs in other states.

Information about WOSHTEP and CHSWC is available online. Information may also be obtained by writing to the Commission on Health and Safety and Workersâ€™ Compensation by email to chswc@dir.ca.gov.