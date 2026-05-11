Commission on Health and Safety and Workers' Compensation Releases Final Prepaid Card Report

COMMISSION ON HEALTH AND SAFETY AND WORKERS' COMPENSATION Release Number: 2026-CH-03 February 19, 2026

OAKLAND - The California Commission on Health and Safety and Workers' Compensation (CHSWC) has released the final "Report on Employer Use of Prepaid Card Account Programs for Workers' Compensation Disability Indemnity Payments in California: California Senate Bill 880 (2018) and California Labor Code Â§4651."

The Prepaid Card report (Senate Bill 880, 2018) examines the use of prepaid cards for claimants receiving workersâ€™ compensation indemnity benefits in California and includes consideration of a recommendation for the programâ€™s continuation.

CHSWC, created by workers' compensation reform legislation in 1993, is charged with examining Californiaâ€™s health and safety and workers' compensation systems and recommending administrative or legislative improvements to enhance their operation. CHSWC was established to conduct a continuing review of the workers' compensation system, the state's efforts to prevent industrial injuries and occupational diseases, and related programs in other states.

Information about the report and CHSWC is available online. Information may also be obtained by writing to the Commission on Health and Safety and Workersâ€™ Compensation by email to chswc@dir.ca.gov.