California celebrates Women in Construction Week with new public awareness campaign

NEWS RELEASE

Release Number: 2026-22 Date: March 3, 2026

Sacramento — The California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) and its Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS) celebrate Women in Construction Week with the launch of a new public awareness campaign. Titled “Women in Construction,” the campaign includes a toolkit and highlights stories that show how the building trades offer lasting career pathways.

The campaign messaging was developed based on feedback from apprentices, journeywomen, construction employers, and DIR’s Women in Construction Committee. It focuses on real-world experiences in the trades, highlighting mentorships, skill development, and the confidence gained through apprenticeships, while also emphasizing the strong industry partnerships that support women entering and advancing in construction.

The campaign will reach Californians with integrated marketing channels, from outdoor displays to online and social media advertising.

Equitable Investments:

Women make up more than half of the U.S. workforce, yet nationally they represent less than four percent of workers in construction trades jobs . As a cornerstone of California’s economy, the construction industry depends on a strong, diverse workforce to meet increasing demand for housing, infrastructure, and climate-resilient development.

In an effort to address statewide construction needs and build equity in the workforce, California has invested over $50 million in Equal Representation in Construction Apprenticeship (ERiCA) grants. This funding aims to increase access to construction careers for women and under-represented communities.

Expanding access to equitable building trades apprenticeships is a key strategy to advance apprenticeships in California, which is outlined by DAS and the Labor Workforce Development Agency’s Five-Point Action Plan.

Women in Construction Week:

Organized by the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), Women in Construction Week takes place during the first full week of March. The annual event recognizes the contributions of women and raises awareness of career opportunities in the construction industry with events held throughout California and nationwide.

Visit DAS’ Women in Construction webpage to learn more about opportunities for women and non-binary individuals in the building trades.

About the Division of Apprenticeship Standards

The Department of Industrial Relations’ Division of Apprenticeship Standards consults with employers to develop a skilled workforce by establishing innovative apprenticeship programs that offer training to create viable career pathways for Californians.

Media contact: Communications@dir.ca.gov, (510) 286-1161