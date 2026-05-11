California announces more than $22 million in apprenticeship funding as the state leads nationally in earn-and-learn opportunities

NEWS RELEASE

Release Number: 2026-18 Date: February 10, 2026

Oakland — The Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) and its Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS) today began accepting applications for $22.3 million in Apprenticeship Innovation Funding (AIF) to build on the growth of non-traditional apprenticeships in high-demand sectors, including healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and technology. AIF is part of California’s commitment to creating seamless, debt-free pathways from school to life-long careers.

DAS has invested $72 million in AIF to support nearly 29,000 apprentices, through 86 active programs, earning an average of $51.74 an hour in total compensation.

What DAS Chief Adele Burnes said: “The Apprenticeship Innovation Funding has demonstrated how a pay-for-success formula funding approach can lead to significant expansion of apprenticeships into many sectors. This growth reflects our commitment to creating accessible, paid career pathways that meet the needs of workers, employers, and the state.”

How we got here

AIF launched in 2022 for programs associated with the Interagency Advisory Committee of Apprenticeship (IACA) as a new approach to fund non-traditional apprenticeship programs across California. AIF uses a formula funding model, in which apprenticeship programs and training partners are reimbursed for operational or training expenses. This formula helps to streamline funding, allowing programs to focus on expanding their work to serve more apprentices and more employers.

AIF has achieved over 75% growth in non-traditional apprenticeships, leading to the adoption of a similar, nationwide model by the U.S. Department of Labor.

California continues to lead the nation in career education by surpassing its original goal of reaching 500,000 apprenticeships by 2029. In his most recent State of the State address, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California has added 600,000 earn-and-learn opportunities, furthering the administration’s commitment to building a strong and skilled workforce.

What’s next

Applications for this fourth round of AIF funding will open on February 10, 2026, and end at midnight on April 17, 2026.

An informational webinar will take place on February 24, 2026.

Key dates Applications open: February 10, 2026 Informational webinar: February 24, 2026 Applications close: April 17, 2026

Resources

About the Division of Apprenticeship Standards

DAS consults with employers to develop a skilled workforce by establishing innovative apprenticeship programs that offer training, to create viable career pathways for Californians.

Media Contact: Communications@dir.ca.gov, (510) 286-1161