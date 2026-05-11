Cal/OSHA reminds employers to protect workers from heat illness during heat wave

ADVISORY Release Number: 2026-25 Date: March 18, 2026

Cal/OSHA is reminding all employers to protect workers from heat illness at outdoor and indoor workplaces as heat waves are forecast across California this week.

As California experiences more frequent and severe weather patterns, heat events are extending earlier into the year. Employers must remain vigilant in protecting workers and be prepared for any increase in temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple heat advisories across the state through Friday evening. Temperatures ranging from the mid-80s and mid-to-high 90s are forecast in the Bay Area and Central Coast, and in coastal areas and foothill locations of Southwest California including Ventura, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo; while temperatures of 90 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit are forecast in the San Diego area; and temperatures up to 102 degrees are expected in San Bernardino, Riverside and the Inland Empire.

High temperatures are also forecast in areas of Northern California.

Heat illness is a serious and potentially deadly hazard. Under Cal/OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention Standards, employers are legally required to implement protective measures for outdoor and indoor workers. Employers may be covered under both the indoor and outdoor regulations if they have workers in each setting. See the Comparison Chart of Indoor and Outdoor Heat Illness Prevention Standards for more information.

Cal/OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention in Indoor Places of Employment regulation applies to most indoor workplaces, such as restaurants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. For indoor workplaces where the temperature reaches 82 degrees, employers must take steps to protect workers from heat illness. Some of the requirements include providing water, rest, cool-down areas, and training.

To prevent heat illness at outdoor worksites, the law requires employers to provide outdoor workers fresh water, access to shade (which must be in place when temperatures are 80 degrees or higher) and, whenever requested by a worker, cool-down rest breaks in addition to regular breaks. In certain industries, when the temperature at outdoor worksites reaches or exceeds 95 degrees, Cal/OSHA’s standard requires additional protections. The industries with additional high-heat requirements are agriculture, construction, landscaping, oil and gas extraction, and transportation of agricultural products, construction materials or other heavy materials. High-heat procedures include ensuring employees are observed regularly for signs of heat illness and establishing effective communication methods.

Employers in both settings must also maintain a written prevention plan with effective training for supervisors to recognize the common signs and symptoms of heat illness, and what to do in case of an emergency.

Additional Resources

Cal/OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention special emphasis program includes enforcement of the heat standards as well as multilingual outreach and training programs for California’s employers and workers. Details on heat illness prevention requirements and training materials are available online on Cal/OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention web page and the 99calor.org informational website. A Heat Illness Prevention online tool is also available on Cal/OSHA’s website.

Cal/OSHA has established the Heat Illness Prevention (HIP) Network, a voluntary partnership aimed at increasing awareness among employers and workers about the importance of preventing heat illness in California and the importance of taking steps to prevent work-related illnesses and fatalities. To join the HIP Network email HIPNetwork@dir.ca.gov.

About Cal/OSHA

Cal/OSHA helps protect workers from health and safety hazards on the job in almost every workplace in California.

Workers in California are protected regardless of immigration status. Workers who have questions about safety and health in the workplace can call 833-579-0927 to speak with a live bilingual Cal/OSHA representative between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Complaints about workplace safety and health hazards can be filed confidentially with Cal/OSHA district offices.

Employers who have questions or need assistance with workplace health and safety programs can call Cal/OSHA’s Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424.

Cal/OSHA is a division of the California Department of Industrial Relations.