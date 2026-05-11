Blog: Not Your Typical Valentine’s Day Weekend for These California Teens

Blog post: February 25, 2026

Instead of school dances or candy grams, a group of California teens spent their Valentine’s Day building leadership skills and learning how to stay safe at work. The 22nd annual Young Worker Leadership Academy (YWLA) brought teens from across the state together for workshops and discussions designed to encourage peer collaboration and prepare participants to carry what they learned back to their schools and communities.

Held February 12 through Valentine’s Day at UCLA, the three-day academy provided youth ages 14 to 18 with practical training in workplace health, safety, and workers’ rights. Participants also heard directly from Cal/OSHA experts and other labor and safety leaders during panel sessions, where they had the opportunity to ask questions and learn from professionals dedicated to protecting California workers.

Students participated in the 22nd Annual YWLA at the UCLA campus.

With support from departments under the umbrella of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency (LWDA), programs like YWLA reflect the state’s goal of ensuring the next generation enters the workforce informed and prepared with the confidence to recognize hazards, speak up about unsafe conditions, and stand up for fair treatment on the job.

"It is so important for us to know our rights and be able to fully use them, especially as a young worker. We need to know what protections the government gives us." — Anna Okrokvertckhova, High School Student & 2026 YWLA Participant

Why Youth Worker Safety Matters

Each year, California teens enter the workforce through part-time work, seasonal jobs, and a variety of other opportunities. As new employees, they may not fully understand their rights or the potential hazards they could face on the job.

According to data from the 2023 report titled “California’s Future is Clocked In: The Experience of Young Workers” from the UCLA Labor Center and the Stuart Foundation, 85% of the state’s part-time workers are between the ages of 16 to18, while 15% work full-time.

YWLA helps close the awareness gap by giving teens practical, real-world information about workplace protections and common hazards, along with strategies for speaking up and seeking help when something feels unsafe.

Students at YWLA work collaboratively on a group presentation focused on identifying workplace hazards and safety solutions.

Participants also worked in small teams to develop service-learning projects they can bring back to their schools and communities, helping other young people start their jobs informed, prepared, and safer.

“I think knowing our rights as young workers really matters because we are the future of our society. When we’re informed, we feel more confident and ready to stand up for ourselves.” — Kevin Lopez, 2026 YWLA Participant

Building Career Pathways Across California

California continues to be a national leader in developing and promoting youth employment and career pathways.

Recently, the state’s Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS) announced $22.3 million in Apprenticeship Innovation Funding to support the continued growth of non-traditional apprenticeships in high-demand sectors, including healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and technology. The funding builds on California’s commitment to creating seamless, debt-free pathways from school to lifelong careers.

Last year, DAS also announced more than $15 million in California Opportunity Youth Apprenticeship grants to serve young people who are often out of school or unemployed. The grants align participants with pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs that can lead to employment in high-demand fields.

These investments are already delivering results. California has surpassed its original goal of reaching 500,000 apprentices by 2029. In his most recent State of the State address, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California has added 600,000 earn-and-learn opportunities, further advancing the administration’s commitment to building a strong and skilled workforce.

Program Partnerships

YWLA is jointly developed by UCLA’s Labor Occupational Safety and Health Program and UC Berkeley’s Labor Occupational Health Program. The academy is part of the statewide Worker Occupational Safety and Health Training and Education Program, which is administered by the Commission on Health and Safety and Workers’ Compensation within the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR), which is under LWDA.

The California Partnership for Young Worker Health and Safety also supports YWLA. The Partnership is a statewide collaboration that works to advance education and outreach efforts that promote safer workplaces for young people.

February 2026