CHSWC Announces May 2026 as Safe Jobs for Youth Month

COMMISSION ON HEALTH AND SAFETY AND WORKERS' COMPENSATION Release Number: 2026-CH-04 April 28, 2026

OAKLAND - The Department of Industrial Relations (DIR), Commission on Health and Safety and Workers' Compensation (CHSWC) announces May as Safe Jobs for Youth Month. Every year in May, DIR joins other organizations and government agencies to raise awareness about teen worker safety in California.

Safe Jobs for Youth Month is supported by the California Partnership for Young Worker Health and Safety, sponsored and administered by CHSWC and coordinated by the University of California, Berkeley Labor Occupational Health Program (LOHP). The campaign works to educate youth and inform employers, parents and the community about workplace health and safety, to prevent teen workplace injuries. More information and resources including links to posters, work permit quizzes, factsheets, and a resource kit for youth educators can be found on YoungWorkers.org.

The Commission of Health and Safety and Worker's Compensation is charged with examining the health and safety, and workers' compensation systems in California and recommending administrative or legislative modifications to improve their operation. The Commission was established to conduct a continuing examination of the workers' compensation system and of the state's activities to prevent industrial injuries and occupational illnesses and to examine those programs in other states.

Information about CHSWC is available on the CHSWC website. Information may also be obtained by writing to the Commission on Health and Safety and Workers' Compensation by email to chswc@dir.ca.gov.