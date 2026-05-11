California invests more than $18 million to train 55,000 apprentices in building and construction trade jobs

NEWS RELEASE

Release Number: 2026-33 Date: April 9, 2026

Sacramento — Continuing its leadership as a national model for apprenticeship innovation and workforce development, the Department of Industrial Relations and its Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS) today announced $18.6 million in grants to support apprenticeship in the building and construction trades.

This investment, made possible by the California Apprenticeship Council (CAC) Training Fund, supports 160 state-registered apprenticeship programs in the building and construction trades and will provide funding for more than 55,000 apprentices across multiple trades.

What DAS Chief Adele Burnes said: “This investment builds on the state’s long-term commitment to grow apprenticeships, providing earn-and-learn opportunities that lead to good-paying, long-term careers without debt, while strengthening the skilled workforce needed to build and maintain California’s critical infrastructure.”

Trades represented among the funded programs include boilermakers, bricklayers, electricians, plumbers, roofers, painters, ironworkers, plasterers, surveyors, sheet metal workers, and HVAC technicians, among others.

What Miguelangel Valdez, Nor Cal Carpenters Apprentice, said: "Thanks to my apprenticeship through Nor Cal Carpenters and their state-of-the-art training, the skills I’ve learned have made a noticeable difference in my daily work."

The CAC Training Fund has grown nearly seven-fold, allowing apprenticeship programs to expand training capacity, invest in essential equipment , strengthen recruitment, develop updated curriculum , and provide instructor training to meet evolving industry needs. Funds are awarded as grants that reimburse apprenticeship programs for hands-on training costs. A full list of awardees is available online.

Building and construction trades apprenticeships provide access to stable employment with family-sustaining careers, with median wages in the trades exceeding $70,000 annually.

About the California Apprenticeship Council

CAC was established by the Shelley-Maloney Apprentice Labor Standards Act of 1939. The council meets quarterly to oversee apprenticeship programs in California, including issuing regulations, conducting appeal hearings and overseeing the administration of the Training Funds.

About the Division of Apprenticeship Standards

The Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS) works with employers to build a skilled workforce by establishing innovative apprenticeship programs that create viable career pathways for Californians. California has registered 245,342 apprenticeships since Governor Gavin Newsom took office.

Today’s announcement was also shared by Governor Newsom’s office.

DAS is a division of the Department of Industrial Relations.

Media Contact: Communications@dir.ca.gov, (510) 286-1161