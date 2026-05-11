Grid Forming Inverter Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Competitive Landscape of the Grid Forming Inverter Market: A Look at Market Leaders

Expected to grow to $1.15 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The grid forming inverter market is dominated by a mix of global power electronics manufacturers and specialized renewable energy technology providers. Companies are focusing on advanced inverter control technologies, grid stabilization solutions, energy storage integration systems, and enhanced grid compliance and protection frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent power quality and reliability standards. Emphasis on grid resilience, integration of renewable energy sources, and adoption of digital monitoring and control systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving power electronics and renewable energy sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Grid Forming Inverter Market?

•According to our research, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The company’s digital power and smart energy division, which is directly involved in the grid forming inverter market, provides a wide range of grid-forming inverters, energy storage integration systems, power conversion solutions, and digital energy management platforms that support renewable energy integration, grid stability, and utility-scale and commercial energy environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Grid Forming Inverter Market?

Major companies operating in the grid forming inverter market are Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd., SMA Solar Technology Aktiengesellschaft, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, ABB Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Yaskawa Solectria Solar LLC, FIMER S.p.A., Enphase Energy Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Su-Kam Power Systems Limited, Medha Servo Drives Private Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, SolaX Power Network Technology (Zhejiang) Co. Ltd., Growatt New Energy Co Ltd., Sineng Electric Co Ltd., GoodWe Technologies Co Ltd., Ningbo Deye Inverter Technology Co. Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Grid Forming Inverter Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 14% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent grid compliance standards, evolving power system regulations, advanced power electronics requirements, and the need for reliability in renewable energy integration and grid stability environments. Leading players such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd., SMA Solar Technology Aktiengesellschaft, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, ABB Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Yaskawa Solectria Solar LLC, FIMER S.p.A., and Enphase Energy Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified power electronics and inverter solution portfolios, established partnerships with utilities and renewable energy developers, global distribution and service networks, and continuous innovation in grid-forming inverter technologies and energy management systems. As demand for advanced grid stabilization solutions, renewable energy integration, and energy storage-compatible inverter systems grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oHuawei Technologies Co Ltd. (4%)

oSungrow Power Supply Co Ltd. (3%)

oSMA Solar Technology Aktiengesellschaft (2%)

oSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (1%)

oABB Ltd. (1%)

oHitachi Energy Ltd. (1%)

oToshiba Corporation (1%)

oYaskawa Solectria Solar LLC (0.5%)

oFIMER S.p.A. (0.4%)

oEnphase Energy Inc. (0.4%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Grid Forming Inverter Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the grid forming inverter market include Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Wolfspeed Inc., Semikron Danfoss, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Rohm Co. Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Littelfuse Inc., IXYS Corporation, Power Integrations Inc., GaN Systems Inc., Transphorm Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., TDK Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., KEMET Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., and Nichicon Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Grid Forming Inverter Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the grid forming inverter market include WESCO International Inc., Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company, Anixter International Inc., Avnet Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., RS Group plc, TTI Inc., Future Electronics Inc., Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics Inc., Newark Electronics, Allied Electronics & Automation, EET Group A/S, Macnica Inc., Westburne Electrical Supply Inc., Codale Electric Supply Inc., Border States Electric Supply Company, CED Greentech, BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC, Krannich Solar GmbH & Co. KG, Renvu Inc., Soligent Distribution LLC, and Greentech Renewables.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Grid Forming Inverter Market?

•Major end users in the grid forming inverter market include SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Enphase Energy Inc., Fronius International GmbH, Power Electronics España S.L., FIMER S.p.A., Ginlong Technologies Co. Ltd., GoodWe Power Supply Technology Co. Ltd., Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Sineng Electric Co. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Siemens Energy AG, GE Vernova Inc., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Nordex SE, Ørsted A/S, and NextEra Energy Resources LLC.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Advanced grid-forming inverters are transforming the grid-forming inverter market by enabling stable renewable integration, improving grid resilience, and supporting efficient power management.

•Example: In April 2025, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd. launched its next-generation grid forming inverter (GFM) system for stable and resilient power grids.

•Its ability to simulate grid inertia, support microgrids, and maintain voltage and frequency enhances grid stability, ensures continuous operations, and supports renewable energy adoption.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Grid-Forming Inverter Technologies Enhancing Stability and Resilience of Power Systems

•Advanced Control Algorithms and Power Electronics Improving Grid Flexibility and Renewable Integration

•Modern Power Infrastructure Strengthening Distributed Energy Integration and Grid Reliability

•AI-Driven Energy Management and Digital Controls Optimizing Grid Operations Efficiency

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