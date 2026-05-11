Clocsy Launches Autonomous AI Sales Engine Designed to Help Businesses Find Buyers and Automate Outreach

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New platform from Nwudu, Inc combines buyer discovery, outreach, follow-ups, and sales pipeline execution into a single autonomous system for modern sales teams

Clocsy was built to help businesses find buyers, start conversations, follow up automatically, and keep sales moving consistently without relying on disconnected sales tools.” — Supreina Mason

ESSEX, MD, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clocsy, an autonomous sales technology platform owned by Nwudu, Inc., today announced the global launch of the Clocsy Sales Engine, an AI-powered system designed to help businesses identify buyers , initiate outreach, manage follow-ups, and maintain sales activity across multiple communication channels from a single platform.The company positions Clocsy as an “autonomous sales engine” rather than a traditional CRM, cold email platform, or lead database. According to the company, the platform was built to automate the operational side of outbound sales for startups, agencies, real estate companies, consultants, and enterprise sales teams seeking a more continuous and structured approach to prospecting.Clocsy combines buyer discovery, intent analysis, automated outreach, reply handling, and follow-up sequencing into a unified workflow. The platform supports communication through email, phone, and WhatsApp, while continuously adapting outreach behavior based on prospect responses, engagement patterns, and campaign performance.“Businesses today are overwhelmed by disconnected sales tools and inconsistent execution,” said Supreina Mason, Head of Marketing at Clocsy. “Clocsy was built to simplify that process by creating a system that continuously works in the background to help companies identify buyers, start conversations, follow up intelligently, and keep sales activity moving.”The company said the platform analyzes product information, business positioning, target markets, and customer profiles to generate what it calls a “Sales DNA” model. That model is then used to identify potential buyers, personalize communication, and refine future outreach strategies over time.Unlike many AI sales products focused primarily on email generation or lead databases, Clocsy says its system was designed to operate as an ongoing execution layer that manages prospect engagement across multiple stages of the sales cycle.The platform also includes sender infrastructure management, reply classification, automated follow-ups, cooldown controls, and campaign learning systems intended to improve targeting accuracy as usage increases.According to the company, Clocsy is already being used internally to support awareness and growth efforts for the platform itself.The launch comes as businesses increasingly seek ways to reduce the complexity of outbound sales operations while maintaining personalized communication with prospective buyers. The company believes the next generation of sales technology will move beyond static CRMs and toward systems capable of continuously operating and adapting with minimal manual oversight.Clocsy stated that its long-term roadmap includes deeper intent analysis, broader communication integrations, expanded market intelligence systems, and more advanced autonomous sales execution capabilities.The platform is currently available globally through the company’s website.For more information, visit Clocsy Official Website

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