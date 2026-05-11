Oceania Renee to Lead Upcoming Independent Psychological Thriller 'Red Wine'

Oceania Renee Lead Actress and Writer For Upcoming Independent Film Oceania Renee Set To Release Upcoming Film Oceania Renee Upcoming Actress Red Wine

Oceania Renee steps into the lead role of upcoming independent psychological thriller Red Wine, a cinematic project originally written and developed by Renee.

As both the writer and lead actress of Red Wine, I wanted to create a psychological thriller that felt visually seductive while still exploring deeper themes of manipulation, loneliness and power.” — Oceania Renee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian creator and emerging film talent Oceania Renee is set to lead the upcoming independent psychological thriller Red Wine, scheduled for release on May 19, 2026.Originally written and developed by Oceania Renee, the project marks a major step in her continued expansion into independent film and cinematic storytelling as she transitions from digital media and fashion into scripted entertainment.Set against the luxury nightlife backdrop of Los Angeles, Red Wine follows Valentina Saint Clair, a poised yet emotionally detached young woman who strategically seduces wealthy married men while navigating themes of manipulation, emotional trauma, revenge, psychological control, and power imbalance.According to the project’s cinematic beat sheet, the story begins inside upscale Los Angeles hotel bars before unfolding into a darker psychological unraveling centered around seduction, illusion, and emotional deception hidden beneath glamour and wealth.Oceania Renee will portray the film’s lead character, Valentina Saint Clair, a mysterious and psychologically calculated woman who uses beauty, charm, and emotional manipulation to expose the vulnerabilities of powerful men operating behind wealth and status. Throughout the story, Valentina carefully orchestrates an elaborate illusion of intimacy with a wealthy businessman before ultimately turning the fantasy against him.The project combines luxury aesthetics, nightlife cinematography, emotionally charged dialogue, and suspense-driven storytelling to create a modern psychological glamour thriller inspired by themes commonly explored within contemporary independent cinema.Scenes throughout the film move between upscale hotel lounges, luxury vehicles, private mansions, and emotionally isolating environments designed to reinforce the film’s atmosphere of seduction, illusion, emotional emptiness, and psychological tension.Industry professionals continue to recognize the growing number of digital creators transitioning into original scripted productions as creator-driven entertainment increasingly expands into independent film, cinematic storytelling, and character-driven psychological narratives.Psychological thrillers and glamour-driven suspense films have continued gaining momentum within independent cinema due to audience demand for visually elevated storytelling paired with morally layered and emotionally complex characters. Red Wine aims to contribute to that growing space through its combination of luxury visuals, psychological suspense, and stylized cinematic tension.The release of Red Wine represents a significant step in Oceania Renee’s continued evolution within the entertainment industry as she expands into lead film performance, original storytelling, and independent cinematic productions based in Los Angeles.

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