Felix Bravo Named to Inman's 2026 Future Leaders in Real Estate

Felix Bravo

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eXp Realty is proud to announce that Felix Bravo, Managing Director, International, has been named to Inman's 2026 Future Leaders in Real Estate, an annual award recognizing the most promising professionals under 40 driving meaningful change across the real estate industry.Now in its third year, the Future Leaders program attracted more than 80 nominations from across the real estate ecosystem. Bravo was selected through a multi-month public nomination process and recognized in the Advocate for Change category for his impact, leadership and forward-thinking contributions to the industry."Felix Bravo represents exactly the kind of talent that's moving real estate forward," said Tom Bohn, CEO of Inman. "This year's class reflects the innovation, resilience and vision that will shape the future of real estate for years to come."As Managing Director, International, Bravo is known as someone who writes playbooks, not follows them. He builds the systems that bring eXp's agent-centric model to new markets, identifying where technology and AI can remove friction and streamline operational processes. This gives agents a real edge while creating opportunities to bring them together across regions, building a truly borderless brokerage and offering agents the opportunity for a business with true global reach. That philosophy has driven eXp's international expansion in ways that are hard to replicate."I'm honored to be recognized alongside so many talented people who are genuinely changing this business. eXp has already built something that changed the industry, and keeps changing it, and my focus has always been on continuing to improve upon that. No limits on where you refer, where you build your team, or where your business can go. That's what I'm designing for. Making our model more accessible, helping agents build their business their way and bringing global communities together to do business on a platform that makes geography irrelevant," said Bravo.Felix Bravo joins a class of more than 80 honorees spanning five categories: agents, teams and brokers; marketing and sales; mortgage and finance; technology and data; and advocates for change.For the complete list of 2026 Future Leaders in Real Estate, visit

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