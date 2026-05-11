Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat To Power Market Competitive Strategies Shaping Industry Direction

Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat To Power Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat To Power Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market is dominated by a mix of global energy technology providers, industrial heat recovery solution companies, and specialized ORC system manufacturers. Companies are focusing on advanced heat recovery systems, high-efficiency turbine technologies, modular and scalable ORC units, and enhanced thermal integration frameworks to strengthen market presence and improve energy conversion efficiency across industrial applications. Emphasis on decarbonization goals, energy efficiency regulations, and integration of sustainable power generation systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving waste heat recovery and renewable energy sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat To Power Market?

•According to our research, Alfa Laval AB led global sales in 2024 with a 23% market share. The company’s energy and heat transfer solutions division, which is directly involved in the organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market, provides a wide range of heat exchangers, thermal recovery systems, ORC-based power generation solutions, and industrial energy efficiency equipment that support waste heat recovery, industrial decarbonization, and distributed power generation applications environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat To Power Market?

Major companies operating in the organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market are Alfa Laval AB, Exergy S.p.A, Turboden S.p.A, Ormat Technologies Inc., Calnetix Technologies LLC, ElectraTherm Inc, Orcan Energy AG, GMK Energy Co. Ltd., Enogia Société Anonyme, Triogen B.V., General Electric Power, Kaishan ORC Energy Equipment Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Baker Hughes Company, Infinity Turbine LLC, Siemens AG, Dürr Cyplan GmbH, Zuccato Energia S.r.l., Enertime S.A, GEA Group AG.

How Concentrated Is The Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat To Power Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 29% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by complex thermodynamic system integration requirements, stringent industrial energy efficiency and emissions regulations, high capital investment needs, and the need for reliability and performance optimization in industrial waste heat recovery systems environment. Leading players such as Alfa Laval AB, Exergy S.p.A, Turboden S.p.A, Ormat Technologies Inc., Calnetix Technologies LLC, ElectraTherm Inc, Orcan Energy AG, GMK Energy Co. Ltd., Enogia Société Anonyme, and Triogen B.V. hold notable market shares through diversified waste heat recovery and ORC technology portfolios, established industrial energy partnerships, global project deployment networks, and continuous innovation in thermodynamic efficiency, modular ORC systems, and low-temperature heat recovery solutions. As demand for energy efficiency, industrial decarbonization, and sustainable power generation systems grows, strategic collaborations, technological innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oAlfa Laval AB (23%)

oExergy S.p.A (2%)

oTurboden S.p.A (1%)

oOrmat Technologies Inc. (1%)

oCalnetix Technologies LLC (0.5%)

oElectraTherm Inc (0.3%)

oOrcan Energy AG (0.2%)

oGMK Energy Co. Ltd. (0.1%)

oEnogia Société Anonyme (0.1%)

oTriogen B.V. (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat To Power Market?

•Major raw materials suppliers in the organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Covestro AG, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Siemens Energy AG, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Power Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Wärtsilä Corporation, Turboden S.p.A., Exergy S.p.A., Orcan Energy AG, Climeon AB, ElectraTherm, Inc., and Calnetix Technologies LLC.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat To Power Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market include WESCO International, Inc., Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company, HD Supply Holdings, Inc., Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., Fastenal Company, RS Group plc, Arrow Electronics, Inc., Avnet, Inc., Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, TTI, Inc., ScanSource, Inc., Allied Electronics & Automation, Macnica, Inc., Westcon Group, Redington Limited, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., EET Group A/S, Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, Bechtle AG, and Cancom SE.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat To Power Market?

•Major end users in the organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market include Ormat Technologies, Inc., Enel Green Power S.p.A., EDF Renewables, Tata Power Company Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, Ørsted A/S, ReNew Energy Global plc, ENGIE SA, Iberdrola S.A., RWE Renewables GmbH, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat recovery systems are transforming the organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market by converting low-temperature industrial heat into electricity, improving efficiency, and reducing energy costs.

•Example: In November 2025, ElectraTherm Inc. introduced an ORC-based waste heat recovery system integrated into industrial energy platforms.

•Its compatibility with distributed industrial operations and integration with energy modeling platforms optimize performance, enhance energy utilization, and improve sustainability outcomes.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Organic Rankine Cycle Technologies Advancing Waste Heat-to-Power Generation and Decarbonization

•Advanced Working Fluids and Turbine Systems Improving Efficiency and Energy Output

•Modern Waste Heat Recovery Infrastructure Strengthening Industrial Energy Utilization

•AI-Driven Control and Analytics Optimizing Performance and Efficiency in ORC Systems

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