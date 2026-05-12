'Something Spooky' Will Give Audiences Chills at Hollywood Fringe This June

"Something Spooky" with comedian and filmmaker Jon Schnitzer will make you scream and laugh. 1980s retro horror comedy uses old-school tech to tell personal and paranormal stories in "Something Spooky". Jon Schnitzer, comedian - photo by Mark Maryanovich

Scream, laugh and feel like a kid again!

Horror doesn't create fear, it releases it.” — Wes Craven (Horror icon)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Something Spooky" is a supernatural comedy show that will actually give you goosebumps, with a limited run at Hollywood Fringe this June.

Melding his love of immersive horror with humor into a genre-bending 1-hour show, comedian and filmmaker Jon Schnitzer tells hilarious and hair-raising stories about his grandmother's imaginary friend who turned out to be not so imaginary.

With actual footage from the recent paranormal investigation led by YouTuber Monica Leal that freaked out Jon’s mom, "Something Spooky" is a chance to laugh, scream, and feel like a kid again. For a haunting sonic atmosphere Schnitzer teamed up with composer Alexander Burke, known for his musical collaborations with David Lynch, Chrystabell, and Ryan Gosling’s haunted house band Dead Man’s Bones.

Schnitzer is coming off a year-long tour of his solo comedy show "Just The Tip" after winning a spot on the 2024 International Fringe Comedy Encore Series at SoHo Playhouse NYC which got rave reviews, like “He goes to places few dare to tread and does so masterfully” from Manhattan Digest. Schnitzer has performed stand up comedy on lineups with Marc Maron, Nikki Glasser, Hannah Einbinder, Maria Bamford, Judah Friedlander and more.

For the Hollywood Fringe run of "Something Spooky", he teamed up with dramaturg and producer CK Kiechel, award-winning playwright and TV writer/producer on shows like HBO’s "Watchmen" and Netflix’s "The OA". CK is delighted to help Jon co-produce "Something Spooky" as a return to their Fringe roots since they started their career winning an Edinburgh Fringe First and their play "Whale Song: Learn to Live with Mobyphobia" went on an extended run at New York Fringe.

Schnitzer’s inspiration for "Something Spooky" came from the current state of the world, his lifelong love of horror story-telling and a personal quest to connect with his own family. Schnitzer said, “My family can’t agree on politics or what’s going on in the world, but we do agree these things happened, we just don’t know what it all means. It’s been fun to bond over something mysterious and kind of magical.”

Schnitzer directed and produced the internationally-known dark comedy-horror documentary "Haunters: The Art Of The Scare" that BuzzFeed called, ”Fun yet terrifying” and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, Tubi, Screambox and more. He’s also produced live immersive experiences for years, including for Tim Burton, YouTube RED Studios, The Egyptian Theater, and even President Obama’s first Halloween Party at The White House.

Last October, Schnitzer did a test run of "Something Spooky" as a benefit for The Elysian Theater and sold out the main stage, so tickets for this limited 5-night run at Hollywood Fringe in June are already selling fast. When asked about a spooky summer show, Schnitzer said “Horror isn’t just for October. Look at movie theaters, we’ve got "The Backrooms", "Hokum", "Obsession" and "Passenger", all coming out this month and opening night of "Something Spooky" is almost sold out!”

Scream and laugh with strangers in the dark! Only 5 shows in June at The Broadwater Studio for Hollywood Fringe 2026.

Buy tickets for "Something Spooky" - only $15

Saturday, June 6 at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 18 at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 at 9:00 p.m.

Friday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 at 11:55 p.m.

Visit the official "Something Spooky" website

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