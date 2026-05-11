InRento posts 159% revenue growth and over €950K profit in 2025, per audit

InRento, a licensed European digital investment platform, released its audited 2025 financial results, confirming strong growth and full regulatory compliance.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InRento , a licensed European digital investment platform, has published its audited financial results for 2025, revealing significant revenue growth and sustained profitability.InRento allows investors to back real estate conversions and restorations, making it simple to access property investments. As of 5th of May, 2026, investors have earned €9.21 million through completed projects.Per the audit, revenue nearly tripled in 2025, rising to €2,999,222 from €1,157,055 recorded in 2024. Net profit showed even steeper growth, increasing to €957,675, compared to just €63,092 in the previous year.The results show the company reaching new levels of efficiency, setting a high standard for return and reliability among European property investment platforms. The full results of the audit are available at https://www.inrento.com/statistics Benefits of a sustainable business modelThe improvement in profitability signals more than strong financial figures. It reflects how InRento’s business model now supports both steady growth and financial stability. As a European platform connecting investors with real estate conversion and restoration opportunities, InRento streamlines the process of accessing property investments for its users.“In 2025, we proved that our model can support growth without taking on extra risk,” said Germanavicius. “We built a business focused on sustainability and transparency, and these numbers show the payoff from that commitment. When investors see strong returns and early project repayment, it makes real estate investment more attractive and accessible.”“Looking ahead, we see our main task as maintaining that stability,” Germanavicius added. “Our priority is always to deliver real value for investors, while extending these opportunities to more people across Europe. Success in 2025 laid the foundation for further steady expansion in the year to come.”Transparency through independent auditsInRento’s progress was verified through an independent audit carried out by UAB “Audito aspektai” according to International Standards on Auditing. The auditors provided a clean opinion, with no mention of material uncertainties, legal proceedings, or off-balance sheet matters. The audited figures provide a straightforward account of the platform’s position and recent performance.“For us, transparency has always come first,” said InRento CEO Gustas Germanavicius. “We made a commitment from the beginning to be open with our financial results, during both challenging and successful years. Regular independent audits help ensure that our investors and partners can trust the information we provide.”Germanavicius continued, “Publishing our results is not just about meeting requirements. It’s about putting the facts on the table so investors make informed choices. We have handled our audited statements in the same way, through up-and-down periods alike, to demonstrate consistency and honesty. Our users value that approach, and we intend to keep building on it.”

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