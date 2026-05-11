Woodbests Expands in North America with Acrylic Suncatcher and Irregular Frog Wooden Puzzles

Suncatcher puzzle Frog Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle

Woodbests to Invest $1M+ in Digital Ads & Localized Marketing Across U.S. and Canada in H2 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global jigsaw puzzle market sees modest but steady growth, Woodbests , a brand known for premium, creative puzzles, is making a decisive move to deepen its footprint across North America. In rapid succession, the company has unveiled two distinct product lines—the acrylic Suncatcher puzzle and an all-new irregular-shaped Frog wooden puzzle—while committing over $1 million in targeted digital and brand marketing to the U.S. and Canada. The message is clear: Woodbests is betting big on North America.Acrylic Suncatcher: A Dual-Function Puzzle That Plays with LightLaunched April 18, the Acrylic Jigsaw Puzzle Suncatcher breaks away from conventional wooden or paper-based puzzles. Made from high-clarity acrylic and printed with precision UV-cured inks, each piece resists fading even under prolonged sunlight. But the real innovation is experiential: once assembled, the puzzle becomes a suncatcher when hung on a window or wall. Sunlight streaming through the translucent pieces casts vibrant, stained-glass-like patterns across the room.This 2-in-1 “stained glass window hanging” appeals directly to North American adults seeking both mindfulness and home décor personalization—a powerful combination that resonates with Gen Z and millennial consumers.Frog Series Returns (in Wood): Irregular Shapes, Familiar CharmFollowing the acrylic debut, Woodbests launched on May 6 the “Frog” series—but this time as an irregular wooden puzzle. Built from the brand’s beloved “Frog Family” design, these hand-illustrated, laser-cut pieces abandon standard geometric edges for organic, whimsical shapes. The wood retains its signature warm, safe, eco-friendly basswood feel, while the irregular cut adds surprise and engagement for both children and adults.Internal data shows the Frog theme Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles consistently leads Woodbests in repurchase rates and per-display revenue. By repackaging this proven favorite as an irregular wooden puzzle, the brand is leveraging its strongest user-driven asset to drive summer traffic and reinforce its North American catalog.$1 Million+ North America Media BlitzProduct innovation aside, Woodbests’ most aggressive move is in go-to-market spending. The company has authorized a budget of no less than $1 million for the second half of 2026, aimed exclusively at the U.S. and Canadian markets. The investment will fund precision digital advertising, localized brand marketing, and expanded presence beyond Amazon—including off-platform campaigns, social media, KOL partnerships, and home-and-lifestyle media placements. The goal: lower customer acquisition costs while raising brand awareness among young North American consumers.Long-Term Craftsmanship, Personalized TouchSince 2019, Woodbests has used 100% natural basswood and non-toxic inks, with state-of-the-art laser cutting. Beyond standard designs, the brand also offers custom photo puzzles and personalized wooden baby name albums—creating a high-loyalty niche in “thoughtful gifting.”With the global jigsaw puzzle market projected to reach $3.5 billion by the early 2030s (growing at 3–6% CAGR), Woodbests is making a calculated, high-stakes play. “We’re not just selling puzzles,” a brand spokesperson said. “We’re building warm memories—whether you’re solving alone or with family. Through new products and major North American investment, we want every Woodbests fan to be a lifestyle pioneer in creative play.”

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