TaxZerone Urges Exempt Organizations to File Form 990 Before May 15, 2026 or Request 6-Month Extension

Exempt Org. Forms

Nonprofits must file Form 990 by May 15, 2026. TaxZerone, a #1 IRS-authorized e-file provider, offers secure online e-filing for exempt organizations nationwide

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the critical Form 990 filing deadline of May 15, 2026, just four days away, TaxZerone is urging nonprofits, tax-exempt organizations , foundations and charitable entities across the United States to take immediate action and e-file their returns before the deadline passes. Missing the May 15 deadline can result in penalties, compliance issues, and even the loss of tax-exempt status.TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, offers a secure, streamlined, and cost-effective online platform designed to simplify nonprofit tax compliance and support accurate, timely filing of Form 990 series returns.“Many nonprofit organizations wait until the last minute to file their annual returns, which can increase the risk of errors, rejected filings, or missed deadlines,” said a spokesperson for TaxZerone. “TaxZerone simplifies the e-filing process so organizations can meet IRS requirements efficiently and stay compliant.”Understanding the May 15 Form 990 DeadlineForm 990 series returns are generally due on the 15th day of the 5th month following the end of an organization’s fiscal year. For most calendar-year filers, the deadline for the 2025 tax year is May 15, 2026.Timely filing is essential for maintaining compliance with IRS regulations, preserving tax-exempt status, and ensuring transparency with donors, grant providers, and stakeholders. Failure to file required returns for three consecutive years may result in automatic revocation of tax-exempt status by the IRS.Why Timely Form 990 Filing MattersFiling Form 990 series returns is an important annual IRS requirement that helps organizations:✔️ Maintain federal tax-exempt status✔️ Stay compliant with IRS regulations✔️ Demonstrate financial transparency✔️ Build donor and public trust✔️ Ensure continued eligibility for grants and contributionsWhich 990 Form Does Your Organization Need to File?Not all tax-exempt organizations are required to file the same IRS return. The correct Form 990 depends on your organization’s gross receipts, total assets, and type of entity. TaxZerone supports all major Form 990 variants and helps organizations determine the right filing requirement quickly and accurately.✔️ Form 990-N (e-Postcard): For organizations with gross receipts of $50,000 or less✔️ Form 990-EZ : For organizations with gross receipts less than $200,000 and total assets below $500,000✔️ Form 990: For organizations with gross receipts of $200,000 or more or total assets of $500,000 or more✔️ Form 990-PF: For private foundations, regardless of financial activity✔️ Form 990-T: For organizations with unrelated business income subject to taxIn addition to the main Form 990 returns, TaxZerone supports a wide range of IRS schedules, attachments, and supplemental forms at no additional cost. Commonly required schedules, including Schedule A, Schedule B, Schedule C, Schedule D, Schedule E, Schedule F, Schedule G, Schedule I, Schedule J, Schedule K, Schedule L, Schedule M, Schedule N, Schedule O, and Schedule R, are automatically generated during the filing process whenever applicable.TaxZerone also supports additional IRS forms such as Form 2220, Form 3800, Form 3468, Form 8911, and Form 8936.E-File Form 990 with TaxZerone — Simple, Secure, and IRS-AuthorizedTaxZerone provides a comprehensive cloud-based e-filing solution to exempt organizations of all sizes, including nonprofits, foundations, and charitable entities.✔️ Step-by-step filing guidance✔️ Built-in IRS validation checks to reduce errors✔️ Secure data encryption and privacy protection✔️ Transparent, affordable pricing with no hidden fees✔️ Dedicated customer support throughout the filing process“We understand the challenges nonprofit administrators face during peak filing season,” the spokesperson added. “Our platform is built to simplify compliance and ensure organizations can complete and submit returns securely through a centralized system.”Powerful Features to Simplify Form 990 FilingTaxZerone offers a streamlined set of features designed to reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, and simplify nonprofit tax filing for organizations of all sizes.✔️ EIN Lookup / IRS Data Import (IRS2File): Instantly import organization details using EIN for accurate, IRS-synced data entry.✔️ Click2File (Prior-Year Data Carryover): Automatically reuse prior-year data to speed up recurring filings.✔️ Upload PDF (Full-Service Filing): Upload completed PDFs for full-service filing support.✔️ Built-in IRS Error & Audit Checks: Detect and fix errors before submission to reduce rejection risk.✔️ Multi-Year Filing Support (2023–2025): File and manage returns across multiple tax years in one platform.✔️ Free Retransmission on Rejection: Resubmit rejected returns at no additional cost.✔️ Amendment Support: Easily correct previously filed returns when needed.✔️ Free Support for Additional Schedules: All required IRS schedules are included with no extra fees.SOC 2 Compliant Security and Data ProtectionTaxZerone is SOC 2 compliant, demonstrating the company’s commitment to maintaining high standards of data security, system reliability, and customer information protection. The platform follows strict security controls and compliance practices designed to safeguard sensitive taxpayer and organizational data throughout the e-filing process.With secure cloud infrastructure, encrypted data transmission, controlled system access, and continuous monitoring measures in place, TaxZerone helps nonprofits and exempt organizations file with confidence while protecting confidential financial and tax-related information.Need More Time? File for an ExtensionOrganizations unable to meet the May 15, 2026 deadline may request an automatic six-month extension by filing Form 8868 through TaxZerone. Eligible organizations that file Form 8868 on time generally receive an extension until November 15, 2026, to submit their completed Form 990 return.TaxZerone makes it easy to e-file Form 8868, helping organizations remain compliant while they finalize their returns.Note: Organizations that prepay their Form 990 filing with TaxZerone can e-file Form 8868 at no additional cost.California FTB Form 199 SupportTaxZerone also supports e-filing of California FTB Form 199, which is required for many California-based tax-exempt organizations. Organizations can also file related attachments, including Form 3509, Form 3885, and Form 3885F, at no additional cost. This helps nonprofits meet both IRS and California Franchise Tax Board compliance requirements through a single platform.Affordable Filing OptionsTaxZerone continues to provide cost-effective filing solutions for nonprofits and exempt organizations nationwide, with pricing starting at just $9.90. Organizations can complete their filings online with transparent pricing, no hidden charges, and an easy-to-use platform designed to reduce administrative burden while helping them stay IRS compliant.Expert Support When You Need ItTaxZerone offers dedicated customer support to assist organizations throughout the filing process. Users can receive assistance with technical issues, filing questions, and return preparation support through:⭐ Live chat support⭐ Email assistance⭐ Phone supportDon’t Wait — File Today with TaxZeroneWith the May 15 deadline approaching quickly, exempt organizations are strongly encouraged to begin the e-filing process immediately. TaxZerone’s platform is available 24/7, allowing organizations to file anytime, from anywhere.Visit TaxZerone.com to create a free account, choose the appropriate Form 990 return, and get started in minutes. Thousands of nonprofits and exempt organizations trust TaxZerone every year for fast, reliable, and IRS-authorized e-filing.Your All-in-One Solution for Tax ComplianceIn addition to nonprofit filings, TaxZerone supports a full range of federal tax filing solutions for businesses, tax professionals, payroll providers, and exempt organizations, including:✔️ Employment Tax Forms: Form 941, Form 940, Schedule R, and related 94X forms✔️ Information Returns: 1099 series, W-2 forms, ACA forms, and more✔️ Business Tax Forms: Form 1120-S and Form 1065✔️ Extension Forms: Forms 8868, 7004, 4868, 8809, and 15397✔️ Excise Tax Forms: Form 2290 and Form 8849✔️ Essential Compliance Forms: W-9, W-8BEN, BOI reports, and Form 8655“Our mission is to simplify tax filing and compliance for organizations nationwide,” added the spokesperson. “With only 4 days remaining before the May 15 deadline, nonprofits should act now to complete their Form 990 filings quickly and securely.”About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider offering secure, affordable, and user-friendly online tax filing solutions for businesses, individuals, and tax-exempt organizations. Specializing in Forms 990, 990-EZ, 990-N, 990-PF, 990-T, Form 8868, and California FTB Form 199, TaxZerone is committed to simplifying tax compliance for nonprofits and exempt organizations across the United States.

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