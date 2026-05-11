Blockchain In Energy Trading Market Competitive Landscape 2026: Key Players and Strategic Moves

Blockchain In Energy Trading Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Blockchain In Energy Trading Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blockchain in energy trading market is dominated by a mix of global energy technology providers and specialized blockchain solution developers. Companies are focusing on decentralized energy trading platforms, smart contract–based transaction systems, peer-to-peer energy exchange models, and secure, transparent ledger infrastructures to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent data security and energy compliance standards. Emphasis on grid interoperability, renewable energy integration, transaction transparency, and integration of digital energy management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving energy trading and blockchain technology sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Blockchain In Energy Trading Market?

•According to our research, Power Ledger Pty Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 0.3% market share. The company’s blockchain energy trading platform division, which is directly involved in the blockchain in energy trading market, provides a wide range of peer-to-peer energy trading solutions, decentralized energy marketplace platforms, renewable energy certificate tracking systems, and smart contract–based transaction management tools that support secure, transparent, and efficient energy trading environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Blockchain In Energy Trading Market?

Major companies operating in the blockchain in energy trading market are Power Ledger Pty Ltd., Energy Web Origin, Electron Limited, Grid Singularity GmbH, SunContract d.o.o., PONTON GmbH, SolarCoin Foundation, UrbanChain, FlexiDAO S.L., Greeneum Network, Iberdrola S.A., Siemens AG, Shell plc, Acciona Energías Renovables S.A., Alliander Blockchain Lab, Vattenfall AB, TenneT Holding B.V., Pure Energy, Dione Protocol LLC, Enel S.p.A.

How Concentrated Is The Blockchain In Energy Trading Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 2% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by evolving energy market regulations, requirements for secure and transparent blockchain infrastructure, complexity of integrating decentralized energy systems with existing grids, and the need for reliability in peer-to-peer energy trading and transaction validation environment. Leading players such as Power Ledger Pty Ltd., Energy Web Origin, Electron Limited, Grid Singularity GmbH, SunContract d.o.o., PONTON GmbH, SolarCoin Foundation, UrbanChain, FlexiDAO S.L., and Greeneum Network hold notable market shares through diversified blockchain-based energy trading platforms, established energy and utility partnerships, global pilot deployments, and continuous innovation in decentralized energy exchange, smart contract automation, and renewable energy tracking solutions. As demand for transparent, secure, and efficient peer-to-peer energy trading systems grows, strategic collaborations, platform innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oPower Ledger Pty Ltd. (0.3%)

oEnergy Web Origin (0.3%)

oElectron Limited (0.2%)

oGrid Singularity GmbH (0.2%)

oSunContract d.o.o. (0.2%)

oPONTON GmbH (0.2%)

oSolarCoin Foundation (0.2%)

oUrbanChain (0.2%)

oFlexiDAO S.L. (0.2%)

oGreeneum Network (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Blockchain In Energy Trading Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the blockchain in energy trading market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi Energy Ltd., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, ConsenSys Software Inc., R3 LLC, Power Ledger Pty Ltd., LO3 Energy Inc., Electron Ltd., WePower UAB, and Grid Singularity GmbH.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Blockchain In Energy Trading Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the blockchain in energy trading market include Ingram Micro Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Redington Limited, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks SA, D&H Distributing Company, ScanSource Inc., Bechtle AG, CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, Macnica Inc., EET Group A/S, Future Electronics Inc., Softline Group, Crayon Group Holding ASA, and Datwyler IT Infra Distribution.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Blockchain In Energy Trading Market?

•Major end users in the blockchain in energy trading market include Shell plc, BP plc, TotalEnergies SE, E.ON SE, Enel Green Power S.p.A., Engie SA, Iberdrola S.A., Duke Energy Corporation, NextEra Energy Inc., Southern Company, National Grid plc, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., Tata Power Company Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Ørsted A/S, RWE AG, Hydro-Québec, Florida Power & Light Company, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Energy Australia Pty Ltd., Tesla Inc., PJM Interconnection LLC, and European Energy Exchange AG.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Tokenized oil-backed digital assets are transforming the blockchain in energy trading market by enhancing transparency, liquidity, and efficiency in global energy transactions.

•Example: In 2025, Gulf Energy Exchange launched OIL1, an oil-backed stablecoin built on the Arc Layer-1 blockchain and pegged to the US dollar and Gulf crude oil prices.

•Its 24/7 on-chain trading, dual-peg stability, and regulatory compliance enable secure cross-border transactions and improve access to energy commodities through blockchain-based finance.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Blockchain-Based Energy Trading Platforms Enhancing Transparency and Real-Time Market Settlement

•Smart Contracts and Tokenization Enabling Automated Peer-to-Peer Energy Exchange

•Decentralized Energy Market Infrastructure Supporting Grid Modernization and Cross-Border Trading

•Blockchain and IoT Integration Improving Data Accuracy and Energy System Efficiency

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