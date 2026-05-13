TaxZerone Opens Form 2290 Pre-Filing for 2026–27 HVUT Season for Truckers, Fleets, and Tax Professionals

Excise Tax Forms - TaxZerone

TaxZerone helps truckers and fleet owners pre-file Form 2290 for 2026–27, stay prepared before deadlines, and receive faster IRS Schedule 1 processing.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TaxZerone, a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider specializing in trucking tax compliance, today announced that IRS Form 2290 pre-filing is now open for the 2026–27 Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) season. Truckers, owner-operators, fleet managers, tax professionals, and trucking businesses across the United States can now prepare and submit their Form 2290 returns ahead of the upcoming IRS filing period.By pre-filing early through TaxZerone, filers can avoid peak-season congestion, reduce processing delays, and ensure faster delivery of their IRS-stamped Schedule 1 once IRS acceptance begins for the new tax period.What Is Form 2290 Pre-Filing?IRS Form 2290 is the annual Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax return required for vehicles with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more that operate on public highways. Each year, the IRS tax period begins on July 1. Pre-filing allows carriers to submit returns in advance, so they are ready for processing as soon as the IRS opens acceptance for the new tax year.For vehicles first used in July 2026, the filing deadline is August 31, 2026. For vehicles first used in any other month, the deadline is the last day of the following month.The IRS-stamped Schedule 1 serves as proof of HVUT payment and is required for vehicle registration and renewal with state Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMVs).“For the millions of truckers who depend on a valid Schedule 1 to register their vehicles and keep their rigs on the road, every day counts. Pre-filing with TaxZerone means your return is at the front of the line the moment the IRS begins processing for the new tax year. We built our platform to make sure the hardest-working people on the road never miss a beat — or a deadline.”Why Truckers Choose TaxZerone for Form 2290 FilingTaxZerone offers a secure and easy-to-use platform built specifically for trucking businesses and heavy vehicle owners. The platform includes advanced filing tools designed to reduce manual work, improve filing accuracy, and simplify compliance.Key platform features include:✔️ Click2File — Copy prior-year filing information and complete returns with a single click.✔️ AutoMagic2290 — Automatically transfers business and vehicle details from the previous year’s Schedule 1.✔️ Bulk Upload Support — Upload multiple vehicles at once for faster fleet filing.✔️ Free VIN Corrections — Correct VIN errors at no additional cost.✔️ IRS Business Rule Validations — Built-in checks help prevent common filing mistakes before submission.✔️ Amendments and Credits Support — Supports mileage exceeded filings, taxable gross weight increases, and Form 8849 Schedule 6 credit claims.✔️ Free Retransmission — Correct and retransmit rejected returns without additional charges.✔️ Mobile App Access — File directly from the road using mobile devices.Who Must File IRS Form 2290?Form 2290 must be filed by individuals or businesses registering taxable heavy highway motor vehicles in their name with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more.This includes:✔️ Owner-operators✔️ Independent truckers✔️ Trucking companies✔️ Fleet owners and managers✔️ Agricultural businesses operating qualifying vehicles✔️ Businesses registering heavy vehicles for the first timeGenerally, the vehicle must be expected to travel more than 5,000 miles during the tax year, or more than 7,500 miles for agricultural vehicles.Affordable Pricing for Truckers and FleetsTaxZerone offers affordable Form 2290 e-filing solutions starting at just $19.99. The platform is designed to support everyone from single-truck owner-operators to large fleet businesses with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.SOC 2 Compliant Security and Data ProtectionTaxZerone maintains high standards for data security and operational reliability through its SOC 2 Compliance. The platform follows strict security controls and compliance practices designed to protect sensitive business and tax information submitted by truckers, fleet operators, and tax professionals.With encrypted data transmission, secure cloud infrastructure, and continuous system monitoring, TaxZerone helps users file Form 2290 and other IRS forms with confidence. This certification reinforces TaxZerone’s commitment to maintaining a secure and trustworthy e-filing environment for the trucking industry.Expert Customer Support in English and SpanishTo better support the nationwide trucking community, TaxZerone provides customer assistance in both English and Spanish. Truckers and fleet operators can get help with Form 2290 filing, VIN corrections, amendments, rejected returns, credits, and Schedule 1 questions from experienced support representatives.Support is available through multiple channels, including:⭐ Live Chat Support⭐ Phone Support⭐ Email AssistanceThe support team is available to help users complete filings quickly and accurately throughout the busy HVUT season.Helping Trucking Businesses Stay CompliantEvery year, thousands of truckers and fleet owners experience delays caused by last-minute filing, incorrect VIN entries, missing business details, or rejected returns. Early pre-filing helps reduce these issues and improves the chances of receiving a stamped Schedule 1 promptly after IRS processing begins.Your All-in-One Solution for Tax ComplianceIn addition to HVUT filing, TaxZerone supports a full range of federal tax filing solutions for businesses, tax professionals, payroll providers, and exempt organizations, including:✅ Employment Tax Forms: Form 941, Form 940, Schedule R, and other 94X forms✅ Information Returns: 1099 series, W-2 forms, ACA forms, and more✅ Business Tax Forms: Form 1120-S and Form 1065✅ Exempt Organization Forms: Complete 990 series, Form 5227, and CA Form 199✅ Extension Forms: Forms 8868, 7004, 4868, 8809, and 15397✅ Excise Tax Forms: Form 2290 and Form 8849✅ Essential Forms: W-9, W-8BEN, BOI reports, and Form 8655“Our mission is to simplify truck tax filing and compliance for carriers nationwide,” added Alexia Zepeda. “By opening Form 2290 pre-filing early, we are helping truckers and fleet operators stay ahead of deadlines, reduce stress during peak filing season, and keep their vehicles on the road without interruption.”About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider specializing in truck tax compliance solutions. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools for Form 2290, Form 8849, and related trucking tax forms, serving owner-operators, small carriers, and large fleet operators nationwide. TaxZerone is committed to making IRS compliance simple, fast, and affordable for the trucking industry.For complete filing details, platform access, and compliance resources, visit www.taxzerone.com

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