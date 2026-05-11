Minister Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address in Natural Resource Management Programme at Nqadu Great Place, 8 May

0-=The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande will deliver the keynote address at the official launch of the Natural Resource Management Programme (NRMP) at the Nqadu Great Place in the Eastern Cape on 08 May 2026.

The Natural Resource Management Programme is an initiative of the South African National Space Agency (SANSA), which is an entity of the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

The NRMP uses satellite information and space-based technology to help communities protect and manage their natural resources.

By combining modern technology with community knowledge, the programme supports safer living areas, improved planning, and a healthier environment.

The launch event is a joint initiative of the AmaXhosa Kingdom Great House and the South African National Space Agency. For this reason, the launch also supports the AmaXhosa Kingdom’s King Hintsa’s 191st Salutation Event and celebrates the 15th anniversary the South African National Space Agency.

The launch will be held under theme: “Unlocking Opportunities for Rural Development Using Earth Intelligence- Space Meets the People”.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: 08 May 2026

Venue: Nqadu Great Place, Willowvale, Komkhulu

Time: 08:30–12:45

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister

Mr Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

Mr Nkosi Lonwabo

Cell: 067 983 6180

E-mail: lonwabodumasile@gmail.com

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