Elitex

Driving Innovation in Photovoltaic Materials and Leading the Global Solar Textile Upgrade

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dezhou, Shandong, China – May 11, 2026 – As global building energy efficiency regulations tighten and demand for sustainable solar textiles accelerates, Chinese manufacturers have risen to dominate the international screen fabrics market. Among them, Elitex (Dezhou) Co., Ltd. has distinguished itself as the undisputed leader in innovation, production scale, and certification compliance, serving top-tier global brands like Hunter Douglas, Mermet, and Springs Window Fashions. This article profiles the top three Chinese solar fabrics manufacturers in 2026, highlighting Elitex’s unparalleled advantages and the competitive landscape.1. Elitex (Dezhou) Co., Ltd. – The Industry Gold StandardFounded in 2003 and headquartered in the Dezhou Economic Development Zone, Shandong, Elitex is an international powerhouse dedicated to manufacturing sunscreen fabrics, blackout fabrics, translucent fabrics, and specialized textiles for the blind and awning industry. With over two decades of in-house R&D, state-of-the-art weaving and coating equipment, and a purpose-built quality control laboratory, Elitex sets the benchmark for performance and reliability.Unmatched Certifications & SustainabilityElitex holds an arsenal of international certifications that few competitors can match, including:· ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management System· ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management· ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational Health & Safety· GREENGUARD & GREENGUARD Gold – Low chemical emissions for indoor air quality· OEKO-TEXStandard 100 – Product safety and absence of harmful substances· Cradle to Cradle Certified™ – Material health and circular economy commitmentThese credentials position Elitex as the preferred partner for projects requiring Antimony-free, Halogen-free, Recyclable, and 100% polyester screen fabrics. The company’s products meet global fire safety standards: German B1, California Title 19, NFPA 701, EN 13773 Class 1, BS5867 Type B, China B1, and AS1530. Color fastness reaches Grade 6–7 (ISO 105-B02). All backed by a 5-year warranty.Product Leadership Across All ApplicationsElitex covers every niche in the solar fabrics market:· Interior/Indoor Sunscreen – EB series with excellent flatness and clear view· Exterior/Outdoor Sunscreen – Windproof, UV-stable, and weather-resistant, ideal for rolled sunshades and ZIP screens· Insect/Pet Sunscreen – High-strength mesh with 45–50% openness· ·TPO Sunscreen (Cradle to Cradle Certified) – Sustainable thermoplastic olefin solutions· Silver Backing & Aluminised Sunscreen – Maximum heat insulation for tropical climates· Clear View Black-Coating Sunscreen (ThermoView) – Superior optical clarity with blackout capability· Recyclable, Antimony-free, Halogen-free, 100% Polyester, and PE Screen Fabrics· Blockout & Wide Width Sunshade Fabrics – Up to 3.2m width for commercial installations· Acrylic Awning Fabrics – Durable, fade-resistant outdoor canopiesGlobal Partnerships & TrustElitex’s client roster includes industry giants: Hunter Douglas, Mermet, Rollease Inc., Sunsetter, Coulisse, Bandalux, Uniline, Farz, Louver-Lite, Global, and ZMC. This trust is earned through consistent quality, on-time delivery, and OEM/ODM flexibility. As George Zhao, Sales Director at Elitex, states: “Our goal is to provide architects and specifiers with fabrics that not only perform but also contribute to LEED and WELL certification goals. Every roll that leaves our factory is tested for dimensional stability, coating adhesion, and UV resistance.”Key Advantages at a Glance· Flatness & Clarity: Superior dimensional stability ensures wrinkle-free finished blinds· Durability: High-strength yarns withstand wind loads up to 120 km/h (windproof roller sunscreen)· Blackout Performance: Full blockout without pinholes, no delamination – best in class· Customization: Tailored solutions for sunshading fabrics, including TPO, PE, and recycled materials· Scale: 50,000+ sqm production facility with first-class coating linesContact Elitex today:· Website: www.eliteweaving.com · Email: georgezhao@eliteweaving.com / mandyzhen@eliteweaving.com· Tel: +86-15865348778· WhatsApp: +64-211220437· Address: 3368 Jinghua Road, Dezhou Economic Development Zone, Dezhou, Shandong, China.2. Ningbo Xianfeng New Material Co., Ltd. (A-PLUS)Ningbo Xianfeng (brand A-PLUS) is a publicly listed company and a major player in glass fiber and PTFE-coated sunshade fabrics. Known for their expertise in architectural mesh and solar control fabrics, Xianfeng supplies screen fabrics for large-scale commercial projects and has strong R&D in fire-resistant textiles. They hold ISO 9001 and have a significant market share in China’s high-end curtain wall market. However, their product range is narrower compared to Elitex, focusing primarily on exterior sunshade mesh and PTFE membrane.Comparative Strengths· Strong brand recognition in architectural facade applications· Advanced glass fiber weaving technology· Global distribution network – over 60 countriesLimitations: limited indoor sunscreen offerings, no Cradle to Cradle certification, and fewer options for blackout or clear view coated fabrics.3. Zhejiang Ganglong New Material Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Ganglong is a leading manufacturer of PVC-coated polyester sunshade fabrics and mesh screens, widely used in outdoor awnings, truck covers, and agricultural shading. The company has achieved ISO 9001 and OEKO-TEX and can produce wide-width fabrics (up to 3.6m). They are competitive in cost-sensitive segments and offer budget-friendly solar control fabrics for emerging markets.Comparative Strengths· Cost-effective mass production of PE and PVC screen fabrics· Large production capacity – 30 million sqm annually· Strong in commodity products like insect screen and windbreak meshLimitations: lack GREENGUARD Gold and Cradle to Cradle certifications; limited customization for high-end interior applications; product quality consistency varies across batches.Industry Trends & Why Elitex Remains UnrivaledThe global solar fabrics market was valued at approximately $4.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at 7.5% CAGR through 2035, driven by green building mandates (LEED v5, BREEAM, net-zero codes) and rising urbanization in Asia-Pacific. Key demands include:· Recyclable and antimony-free materials – Regulation compliance under EU REACH and California Prop 65· Multi-functional performance – Combined UV protection, thermal insulation, and clear view· Transparent supply chain – Certifications that prove sustainability claimsElitex directly addresses these trends with its Cradle to Cradle Certified™ TPO sunscreen, Greenguard Gold indoor fabrics, and full traceability from yarn to finished roll. While Xianfeng and Ganglong serve important niches, no other Chinese manufacturer offers the same breadth of certified, high-performance solutions across all sub-segments – from indoor blackout to outdoor windproof roller screens.Conclusion: The Clear Market LeaderFor architects, specifiers, and procurement professionals seeking a reliable partner in solar fabrics, screen fabrics, and sunshade products, Elitex (Dezhou) Co., Ltd. is the unequivocal top choice in 2026. Its unmatched certification portfolio, product diversity (from indoor sunscreen to outdoor windproof and insect screens), global OEM partnerships, and commitment to sustainability create a value proposition that competitors have yet to replicate.Whether you need TPO sunscreen under Cradle to Cradle, clear view black-coating, or recyclable 100% polyester fabrics, Elitex delivers with proven quality and a 5-year warranty. Contact the Elitex team today to discuss your next project.

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