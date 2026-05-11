Expanded Carrier Screening Market

The Business Research Company's Expanded Carrier Screening Market Analysis: Key Companies and Their Competitive Playbooks

Expected to grow to $5.28 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The expanded carrier screening market is dominated by a mix of global genetic testing companies, specialized molecular diagnostics providers, and emerging genomic technology innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced next-generation sequencing platforms, comprehensive multi-gene panel testing, automated variant interpretation tools, and enhanced genetic counseling integration frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent clinical accuracy and regulatory standards. Emphasis on reproductive health awareness, early disease risk identification, and integration of digital genomic data management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving genetic testing and reproductive health diagnostics sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Expanded Carrier Screening Market?

•According to our research, Labcorp Holdings Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The genetic and reproductive testing division of the company, which is completely involved in the expanded carrier screening market provides a wide range of multi-gene carrier screening panels, next-generation sequencing–based genetic testing services, reproductive health testing solutions, and genetic counseling support services that support preconception screening, prenatal care, and clinical reproductive health decision-making environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Expanded Carrier Screening Market?

Major companies operating in the expanded carrier screening market are Labcorp Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Illumina Inc, Natera Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc, BGI Genomics Co Ltd, Fulgent Genetics Inc, GeneDx Inc, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Ambry Genetics Corporation, Eurofins Scientific SE, Medicover Genetics GmbH, Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories LLC, BillionToOne Inc, Victorian Clinical Genetics Services, Centogene N.V., Pathkind Diagnostics Private Limited, GeneTech, NxGen MDx LLC, MedGenome Labs Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Expanded Carrier Screening Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 24% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent clinical validation requirements, compliance with genetic testing and reproductive health regulations, high accuracy demands in multi-gene sequencing technologies, and the need for reliability in expanded carrier screening and reproductive diagnostic environments. Leading players such as Labcorp Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Illumina Inc, Natera Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc, BGI Genomics Co Ltd, Fulgent Genetics Inc, GeneDx Inc, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Ambry Genetics Corporation hold notable market shares through diversified genetic testing portfolios, established clinical and laboratory partnerships, global diagnostic networks, and continuous innovation in next-generation sequencing, multi-gene carrier screening panels, and reproductive health testing technologies. As demand for advanced expanded carrier screening solutions, early genetic risk detection, and comprehensive reproductive health diagnostics grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oLabcorp Holdings Inc (3%)

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc (3%)

oIllumina Inc (3%)

oNatera Inc (3%)

oMyriad Genetics Inc (2%)

oBGI Genomics Co Ltd (2%)

oFulgent Genetics Inc (2%)

oGeneDx Inc (2%)

oQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (2%)

oAmbry Genetics Corporation (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Expanded Carrier Screening Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the expanded carrier screening market include Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Revvity Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Natera Inc., Invitae Corporation, Centogene N.V., Eurofins Scientific SE, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, 10x Genomics Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Takara Bio Inc., Foundation Medicine Inc., and Color Health Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Expanded Carrier Screening Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the expanded carrier screening market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Corporation), Medline Industries LP, Henry Schein Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., Fisher Scientific International Inc., VWR International LLC, Movianto GmbH, Uniphar Group plc, Zuellig Pharma Holdings Pte. Ltd., Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG, Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Pharma Group Co. Ltd., Alloga, Anda Inc., and CuraScript SD.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Expanded Carrier Screening Market?

•Major end users in the expanded carrier screening market include Mount Sinai Health System, Kaiser Permanente, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Medanta – The Medicity, Singapore General Hospital, National University Hospital Singapore, Seoul National University Hospital, and Labcorp.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•High-gene-count next-generation sequencing based carrier screening panels are transforming the expanded carrier screening market by improving reproductive risk assessment, enhancing detection accuracy, and enabling broader pan-ethnic genetic testing.

•Example: In June 2024, Myriad Genetics launched the universal plus panel for its foresight carrier screen, expanding screening to 272 genes linked to inherited disorders.

•Its expanded panel improves early identification of at-risk couples, supports informed reproductive planning, and aligns with clinical guidelines for comprehensive genetic screening.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Expanded Carrier Screening Supporting Early Risk Detection And Reproductive Health

•Leveraging Genomic Sequencing Platforms Improving Accuracy Scalability And Clinical Decisions

•Expanding Genetic Testing Infrastructure Strengthening Population Screening And Precision Medicine

•Integrating AI Driven Analytics Enhancing Variant Detection Accuracy Automation And Efficiency

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/expanded-carrier-screening-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

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