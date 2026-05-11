Rakuten Viki Opens All Episodes of Phantom Lawyer for Free Following Strong Southeast Asia Performance

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Chart-topping legal fantasy drama Phantom Lawyer becomes fully available for free on Rakuten Viki

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rakuten Viki , the global streaming destination for Asian entertainment, has expanded access to Phantom Lawyer by making all 16 episodes available to stream for free with ads, effective April 24. The move opens the complete season to new and returning viewers without a subscription.The decision follows strong performance across Southeast Asia, where the legal fantasy drama ranked No. 1 on regional charts during its launch week after its March premiere. The series currently holds a 9.6/10 viewer rating, reflecting sustained audience engagement.“What makes Phantom Lawyer resonate is how it pairs compelling cases with a deeper emotional core,” said Jaehee Hong, Chief Content Officer at Rakuten Viki. “As audiences spend more time with the series, that balance becomes even more meaningful. Making the full season available for free allows more viewers to experience that journey from start to finish.”Led by Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom, Phantom Lawyer follows Shin Yi Rang, a timid lawyer who gains the ability to see and communicate with restless spirits after moving into an office once owned by a shaman. As he takes on cases tied to unresolved grievances, Yi Rang navigates a mix of legal challenges, supernatural encounters, and personal transformation.The series has also drawn attention for Yoo Yeon Seok’s range in portraying Yi Rang’s evolving character, balancing comedic timing with emotional depth. This mix has helped the show stand out among recent legal dramas, particularly among audiences seeking more layered storytelling.“I’m excited for fans to see how each case concludes. There is a real sense of satisfaction in seeing the spirits find peace, and in watching Yi-rang grow through those encounters,” said Yoo Yeon Seok. “It’s not just a ghost story or a courtroom battle. You might come for the comedy, but you’ll stay for the emotional reflection on life and death.”By opening the full season to free streaming, Rakuten Viki creates a wider entry point for new viewers while allowing existing audiences to revisit the series in full. The move reflects a growing preference for more flexible, accessible ways to engage with content across the region.With strong momentum in Southeast Asia, the expanded availability of Phantom Lawyer is expected to further extend its reach and introduce the series to a broader audience.All 16 episodes of Phantom Lawyer are now available to stream for free on Rakuten Viki.Visit www.viki.com to watch.

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