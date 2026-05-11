Fonthip Ward, SEO Consultant with 14 Years' International Experience, Now Serving Brisbane and Toowoomba Businesses

Fonthip Ward, SEO Consultant

Helping Brisbane and Toowoomba businesses improve search visibility, attract quality traffic, and grow sustainably with proven SEO strategies.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queensland service businesses, and those across Australia, gain direct access to a senior SEO consultant with a track record built across two countries.Fonthip Ward, founder of Search Studio, has just launched her Australian SEO consulting practice, working directly with service businesses in Toowoomba, Brisbane, and across Australia. With over 14 years of hands-on SEO experience, including more than a decade delivering campaigns for Australian marketing agencies, Fon brings the strategic depth and execution capability that growing businesses need, without the overhead of a large agency.Fon is based in Toowoomba, where she relocated with her family, and travels regularly to Brisbane. She works with clients in both cities as well as businesses Australia-wide, in person or remotely."I've been working with Australian businesses for over 14 years," Fon says. "For a long time I was doing it behind the scenes, handling the SEO for campaigns that agencies sold to their clients. Now I work directly with business owners. There's no middleman, no diluted brief. Just a clear strategy and the work to back it up."Strategy and execution from the same personUnlike many consulting arrangements where strategy and delivery sit with different people, Fon handles both. She deliberately keeps her client list small, which means every engagement gets her full attention, not a junior team member following a template.Her services cover the full scope of modern SEO: technical audits, on-page optimisation, link building, content strategy, and AI search visibility. That last area has become increasingly important as Google, ChatGPT, and Gemini reshape how people find businesses online."Most local SEO providers haven't caught up with AI search yet," Fon says. "Traditional SEO still matters, but the businesses that will win over the next few years are the ones building visibility across both. That's what I help clients do."A perspective built across two marketsFon's career began in Thailand in 2012. She spent years working with Australian marketing agencies before founding Search Studio Thailand in 2018, which continues to serve clients across Southeast Asia and internationally. The Australian operation, launched in 2026 and based in Queensland, focuses on service businesses including tradies, health clinics, professional services, construction, and SaaS, though her industry experience runs much broader than that.That dual-market background is unusual in the local SEO space. Managing campaigns across different languages, competitive landscapes, and search environments gives Fon a frame of reference that is hard to develop from a single-market career.Clients describe results that came faster than expected and communication that makes SEO genuinely understandable for business owners who are not marketers. "She waves a magic wand and the leads start pouring in," wrote one client who has worked with Fon since 2021.About Fonthip Ward and Search StudioFonthip Ward is the founder of Search Studio, an SEO agency operating across Australia and Thailand. As an SEO consultant with over 14 years of experience, she works directly with service businesses Australia-wide, delivering both strategy and full execution. SEO consulting services are available in person for clients in Brisbane and Toowoomba, and remotely for businesses across Australia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.