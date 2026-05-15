New Educational Board Game Combines Financial Literacy with History for Teens and Families

Make Game Night Your Shining Light Game Night Just Got Better with Black Blocks Build Wealth. Learn History. Win the Game.

"Black Blocks board game launches pre-orders, teaching financial literacy and Black history to teens and families nationwide"

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 57% of American adults lacking basic financial literacy skills, Black Blocks LLC today announces the launch of pre-orders for Black Blocks, a culturally grounded financial literacy board game designed to teach wealth-building strategies alongside Black History. Black Blocks is for players ages 12 and up, supports 2–6 players, and offers 60–90 minutes of curriculum-friendly play. MSRP: $44.95. Pre-orders are now live through the Black Blocks Shopify storefront with shipping beginning in June 2026."Black Blocks bridges two essential lessons that are too often taught separately: financial literacy and the history that shapes our economic choices," said David E. Rogers, Founder & CEO of Black Blocks LLC. "We designed the game to be welcoming for families, classrooms, and community groups — a space to build practical money skills while celebrating culture and sparking intergenerational conversations."The game addresses a critical educational gap: financial literacy is now required in 30 states, but often lacks engaging, culturally relevant materials. The National Financial Educators Council stated that financial illiteracy cost Americans $352 billion in 2021. Black Blocks fills this void by combining practical money management with inspiring stories of African American entrepreneurs and financial pioneers."Parents and educators are looking for engaging ways to teach financial responsibility," Rogers added. "Black Blocks makes complex financial concepts accessible through interactive gameplay while addressing the critical need for financial education in schools."Early testing with many families, educators, and community organizations showed remarkable results. Beta testers reported that participants not only improved their understanding of financial concepts but also initiated deeper conversations about entrepreneurship and long-term financial planning."During our testing phase, we watched teenagers who typically avoided math suddenly calculating property ownership and keeping an eye on the competition while trying to win the game," noted Patricia Johnson, a participating parent. "The historical components sparked research projects that extended far beyond our family game nights."Key Features:• Dual-deck gameplay: Life Cards present realistic financial and social decisions; Fate Cards highlight Black History figures and prompt meaningful discussions• Educational design: Built to develop practical decision-making, critical thinking, and financial confidence• Curriculum-friendly format: Perfect for classrooms, youth programs, and community workshops• Cultural relevance: Features influential figures like Madam C.J. Walker, Garrett Morgan, and Black Wall Street entrepreneurs• Real-world application: Players practice budgeting, investing, and wealth-building strategies through interactive scenariosBlack Blocks would be a great addition to Educational institutions and youth organizations to improve their programming. The game aligns with financial literacy standards while supporting social studies and cultural education objectives.Availability:• Pre-orders now live at www.blackblocksgame.com • MSRP $44.95; shipping starts June 2026 (10% Discount for Pre-Orders)• Bulk pricing available for schools and organizations• Media assets: one photo included; additional assets available upon request: info@blackblocksgame.comAbout Black Blocks LLC:Black Blocks LLC develops culturally authentic educational products that celebrate Black history and teach practical skills. Founded by David E. Rogers, the company's mission is to close educational gaps through engaging, affirming experiences for the Black community and beyond.About David E. Rogers, Founder:David E. Rogers holds a B.S. from Purdue University and an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Marketing. He brings 20+ years of experience in healthcare and e-commerce, 15+ years as a creative entrepreneur, and is the author of 13 published books. His business and creative background inform the design and mission of Black Blocks.Visit Today: www.blackblocksgame.com

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