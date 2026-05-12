Outlawed on Arrival by Cody M. Brooks

Cody M. Brooks' new album dropped Sunday morning as the most played track on AethrMusik.com, a new AI-friendly platform challenging Bandcamp's music dominance.

'Outlawed on Arrival' is what happens when you stop asking for permission to be heard and just start pushing back.” — CEO of Wylde Chylde Records

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Nashville debates the future of AI in country music, one AI artist isn't waiting for permission. Cody M. Brooks dropped his new album, "Outlawed on Arrival," on 'Rebel Mom's Day' (referencing Mother's Day). The album is an explicit response to what his record label calls "decades of gatekeeping on Music Row."Brooks previously made history with "A Very Cody Christmas," the first AI country Christmas album ever to be released."'Outlawed on Arrival' isn't just an album title," said the CEO of Wylde Chylde Records, the independent label behind Brooks. "It's a statement of fact. For years, aspiring artists have been told they don't fit the mold. But the mold was never really about the music. It was about profit and control. Who gets a co-write. Who gets a playlist spot. Who gets to stand on that stage. 'Outlawed on Arrival' is what happens when you stop asking for permission to be heard and just start pushing back."Brooks first gained widespread attention with "Whiskey, Women & Wild Rides," a narrative-driven music video for the title track of his debut album that has now surpassed 300,000 views on YouTube and claimed an honorable mention in the 2025 Chroma Awards. The video, which critics have compared to the golden era of MTV storytelling, remains the artist's most-watched release and helped drive the label's YouTube channel to prominence in AI music circles.The title track of "Outlawed on Arrival" currently sits at #1 in overall plays on AethrMusik.com , a new music platform recently founded by widely known AI hybrid creator/singer Grimfel. The platform was built specifically to give AI artists a place to showcase music, sell releases, and offer merchandise, without the fear of being targeted and removed, positioning itself as a direct challenge to Bandcamp, which has been widely accused of deleting AI music from its platform while continuing to charge monthly subscription fees.Wylde Chylde Records works closely with the AI Music Video Show, a weekly live music video program that airs on X and the AlchemyStream app (available on Roku and AppleTV). The show has grown into one of the most popular live streams on X, drawing many thousands of viewers each week."Critics and Nashville say AI can't know heartbreak," Wylde Chylde Records CEO continued. "But the truth is the industry replaced honky-tonks and pickup trucks with focus groups years ago. They tune their releases to streaming algorithms. They workshop strategy designed to dominate music playlists inside boardrooms. They've been running their own marketing algorithm and it largely prevents anyone who is not connected from ever being heard. 'Outlawed on Arrival' uses modern tools Nashville didn't really see coming to make amazing music with these fascinating AI artists, and we're one hundred percent honest about it. It all works beautifully, and the bonus for the listener is that it renders their marketing algorithm completely obsolete."Wylde Chylde Records, comprised of humans with life-long ties to musical study, recording and live performance, has built a direct-to-fan sales model using Ko-Fi, having recently abandoned Bandcamp after what Wylde Chylde Records calls "highly questionable business practices."All of Cody M. Brooks' music is available on popular streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. For fans who want to support the cause or own a copy of the music, AethrMusik.com and Ko-Fi.com both offer an AI-friendly alternative for purchases.The first music video from the new album will be its high-energy opening track titled 'Not in the Club,' which will premiere this weekend on AI Music Video Show.About Wylde Chylde Records: An independent AI music label dedicated to narrative-driven popular music. The label also operates a branded internet radio station and maintains a live video streaming program on multiple platforms. The label's roster of AI artists releases new music and music videos regularly, with a focus on in-depth storytelling and high production quality. The label does not use voice cloning of existing human artists and retains full commercial rights to all generated works. For more information, visit https://WyldeChyldeRecords.rocks

Outlawed On Arrival by Cody M. Brooks - 4K Promo Video

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