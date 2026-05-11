Macao Orchestra announces soloists’ changes for two of its concerts

MACAU, May 11 - The soloists for two Macao Orchestra concerts, set to be held at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium on 13 June and 25 July, will be changed due to programme adjustments. The repertoire, performance dates and venue will remain unchanged.

The concert scheduled for 13 June at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium will be retitled “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Presents: Leia Zhu and Macao Orchestra”. This concert will feature Leia Zhu, winner of the “Young Talent of the Year” at the 2025 Opus Klassik, who will perform Jean Sibelius's Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47. The 19-year-old British-Chinese violinist has performed in over 20 countries since her stage debut at the age of four, and has also shone at international festivals such as the BBC Proms and the Salzburg Festival. The second half of the programme will feature Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 4 jointly performed by soprano Vivian Yau and the Macao Orchestra under the baton of Lio Kuokman, the orchestra’s Music Director and Principal Conductor.

The concert scheduled for 25 July at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium will be retitled “Macao Orchestra 2025–26 Season Closing Concert: Chopin by Zitong Wang”. This concert will feature Chinese pianist Zitong Wang, winner of the Third Prize at the 19th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in 2025 along with the Krystian Zimerman Award for the Best Performance of a Sonata, who will perform Frédéric Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op. 11. Zitong Wang has performed at many prestigious venues including the Berlin Philharmonie, the Warsaw Philharmonic, and the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, and has won prizes at the Ferrol International Piano Competition and the Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition. In addition, Macao Orchestra will perform Respighi's suite The Birds and the large-scale symphonic work Pines of Rome under the baton of Lio Kuokman.

Spectators who have purchased tickets for “A Bright Shining Star – HIMARI” on 13 June or “Chopin by Rafał Blechacz” on 25 July can watch the concerts with the existing tickets. Alternatively, they can bring along the physical tickets (with stubs) for a refund at any of the Macau Ticketing Network outlets during business hours on or before 1 August.

Tickets for the two concerts will go on sale again starting 10 a.m. on 7 May 2026 via the Macau Ticketing Network. For ticketing and enquiries, please call the 24-hour hotline 2855 5555. Ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.

The Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season is co-organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts Macau, with the support of Bank of China Macau Branch. For more information about the Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season and the electronic version of the concert season booklet, please visit the Macao Orchestra’s website at www.om-macau.org/en, or refer to the programme information on the Macau Ticketing Network.