FC Mother Enters Top 1% of Global Impact Projects with 175x Social Return on Investment

FC Mother’s 175x SROI places it among the highest-return social investments ever measured FC Mother's CEO Morad Fareed with CNBC's Contessa Brewer FC Mother's Launch at the FIFA Legends Match in Monterrey, Mexico

Results published 18 months after its protocol’s launch at the House of Lords place FC Mother among the world’s highest-performing social impact platforms.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FC Mother, the award-winning football-powered game for Mothers' Health, announced peer-published results that place its World Cup of Healing platform in the top 1% of social impact projects globally, with a 175x social return on investment (SROI) - roughly twice the Copenhagen Consensus benefit-cost ratio for global Maternal & Newborn Health programmes, and more than three times the pooled average of the world’s 12 best ranked investments to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals.The breakthrough comes 18 months after FC Mother and the Sports Doctors Network (SDN) launched the ASSISTS Protocol - developed by FC Mother’s Harvard lab at the Vatican - as the Official Protocol of the World Cup of Healing at a ceremony at the House of Lords in London on 28 October 2024.FROM A LONDON CEREMONY TO A GLOBAL BREAKTHROUGHThe October 2024 House of Lords ceremony brought together FC Mother and SDN - led by Dr. Niko Mihic, Chief Medical Advisor for Real Madrid CF, and representing the Chief Medical Officers of Manchester United, Arsenal, AC Milan, Atlético de Madrid and seven other leading global clubs - to launch a 10-year joint venture aimed at engaging billions of football fans and 400 clubs in a coordinated global effort for Mothers’ Health. The Resolution aligned the platform around a single 2030 ambition: 1 billion fans, 1 billion assists, $1 billion mobilised for Mothers’ Health.FC Mother is now scaling the protocol through the football ecosystem, using football fandom as a global distribution engine for maternal health. Since the House of Lords signing, FC Mother has activated fandom in three of the sport's biggest regions: the United States with San Diego FC, Brazil with CR Flamengo at the Maracanã, and Mexico with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City Monterrey at the FIFA Legends Match.“18 months ago at the House of Lords, we convened football’s top medical doctors in a grand global experiment: could football become the world’s most powerful platform for Mothers’ Health?" - shared Morad Fareed, FC Mother's Founder & CEO. "At first, the idea sounded almost too obvious — a solution hiding in plain sight inside the world’s most popular sport. But it took time to persuade football, health, science, and political leaders that this was worth building together. Today, we share the results of that experiment — and they are extraordinary.”RESULTS THAT PLACE FC MOTHER IN THE TOP 1% OF SOCIAL IMPACTThe protocol’s validation trial - delivered with the Pelé Foundation and CR Flamengo in Brazil and now published in Early Childhood Matters - generated 247 healthier life years for the families served, equivalent to $35 million in social impact on a $200,000 investment, using the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Value per Statistical Life Year (VSLY) as the conversion benchmark.Three results stood out:- 3 healthier Life Years added per family in 9 months- 100 assists delivered per mother- 41% measurable positive behaviour change across participating communitiesThe 175x SROI sits more than an order of magnitude above the global frontier. The Copenhagen Consensus Center - the world’s most-cited benefit-cost evaluator of global investments to deliver the UN Sustainable Development Goals - ranks the highest-impact global Maternal & Newborn Health programmes at a benefit-cost ratio of 87x, the world’s 12 best ranked investments at a pooled 52x, tuberculosis treatment at 46x and childhood immunisation at ~44x. FC Mother’s 175x is roughly twice the Copenhagen Consensus Maternal & Newborn Health benchmark, placing the ASSISTS Protocol among the highest-return social investments ever measured.THE ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY OF THE WORLD CUP OF HEALINGThe results demonstrate that football represents one of the world’s most underutilized infrastructures for public health delivery. Now, FC Mother and its founding partners are scaling the World Cup of Healing by leveraging this existing global infrastructure - 212 countries, 4,500 clubs, and 6 billion fans - to build the largest health dataset and assist platform to close the gap on maternal health.Omani Carson - financial titan, Chairman of Carson Group ($55B+ AUM) and Founding Partner of FC Mother - believes the breakthrough is a paradigm shift unlocking an entirely new global capital model.“Markets follow proof. FC Mother’s top 1% impact performance gives impact capital a measurable framework to direct billions of dollars into maternal health - demonstrating with real data that few investments create greater returns for humanity than investing in mothers through football." - shared Omani."We knew this model had the potential to be disruptive, but even we were surprised by the magnitude of the returns being generated. Now, by scaling through the FIFA World Cup and the social force of billions of football fans, we believe this can become one of the largest health movements ever created.”RECOGNITION ACROSS SCIENCE, INNOVATION AND SPORTThe published results follow a sustained run of recognition for the FC Mother team. FC Mother’s Founder Morad Fareed, a former footballer for the Palestinian National Team in the FIFA 2006 World Cup qualification, became the first pro footballer to win the Edison Award for Science for his Mayo Clinic lab. He was named one of Fast Company’s 25 Most Creative People in Business, to the Fast Company Most Innovative Companies list 5 times, and won World Football Summit's Innovation of the Year award for FC Mother, among other recognitions.ABOUT FC MOTHERFC Mother is the world’s first football-powered health platform, transforming global football fandom into measurable health outcomes for Mothers and families. Built on a decade of R&D by Square Roots, the platform combines behavioral science, gamification, and football culture to mobilise structured social support at scale. FC Mother operates across Brazil, Mexico, and the United States, with 18 football partnerships and a six-year health legacy partnership with FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City Monterrey. For more information, visit www.fcmother.com

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