Kennett Square Juneteenth Jubilee to Celebrate Freedom, Culture, and Community at Kennett Library on June 20, 2026

Juneteenth at Kennett Library

Free family celebration of Juneteenth featuring history, music, dance, food, children’s activities, vendors, and cultural performances in Kennett Square.

This celebration is an opportunity for our community to come together in joy, reflection, and unity” — Crystal Crampton

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The community is warmly invited to attend the 2026 Kennett Square Juneteenth Jubilee on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Kennett Library for an inspiring day of culture, history, education, music, food, and family fun celebrating freedom and the enduring contributions of African Americans.The event is hosted by the Kennett Square Community Network, a collaborative partnership that includes Kennett Library, MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Area, Kennett Area Community Services, Kennett Underground Railroad Center, Kennett Heritage Center, Black Women of Chester County, Kennett Flash, Kennett Collaborative, Voices Underground, and New Garden Memorial Church.This free community celebration will bring together residents of all ages for a vibrant and uplifting experience honoring the spirit of Juneteenth and the ongoing journey toward equality and justice.Attendees will step into a lively world of culture and connection through historical presentations, live entertainment, children’s activities, local artisans, vendors, food trucks, and opportunities to engage with community leaders and organizations.Highlights of the event include:• Historical presentations by reenactors, 54th Company B Black Civil War Soldiers• A special appearance by historical interpreter Dr. Daisy Century as Sojourner Truth• Author and storyteller, Bettinita Harris, in our Children’s Freedom Village, who will also engage children in arts and crafts• Live African drumming performances• Featured performance by acclaimed stilt walker and dancer Mafalda Thomas-Bouze• Family-friendly activities and games, lantern making and other art projects for children• Opportunities to meet local artisans, historians, educators, and community leaders• Caribbean dishes and contemporary cuisine from local Black-owned restaurants and food trucks• Vendor marketplace featuring unique crafts, products, and community resources“This celebration is an opportunity for our community to come together in joy, reflection, and unity,” said lead planners Crystal Crampton, Carol Black, and Cheryl Miles. “Juneteenth reminds us of the continuing importance of freedom, resilience, education, and community engagement. We invite everyone to bring family and friends and experience a day filled with inspiration, culture, and fellowship.”The event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is encouraged.Free tickets are available now at: www.juneteenthkennettsquare.com Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are also available through the event website.For additional information, sponsorship inquiries, vendor and volunteer registration, visit:

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