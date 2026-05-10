Peace Officers Memorial Day and Alaska Law Enforcement Week 2026

WHEREAS, in 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which it falls as National Police Week.

WHEREAS, we uphold this tradition of recognition and remembrance as a demonstration of honor and respect for the sacrifices our law enforcement officers have made; and

WHEREAS, the members of Alaska’s law enforcement agencies play a vital role in protecting the rights and freedoms of our citizens; and

WHEREAS, it is important to recognize the essential duties, daily risks, and significant sacrifices that police officers make each day, as well as the commitment and support provided by their families and loved ones; and

WHEREAS, for generations, members of this distinguished profession have shown courage, perseverance, and dedication to those they serve and defend, while enduring long shifts in dangerous and unpredictable circumstances; and

WHEREAS, we honor the officers who have given their lives in the line of duty, making the ultimate sacrifice in service to Alaskans, and they, along with their loved ones, have our deepest gratitude and respect as we remember their heroic devotion and mourn their loss.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim May 15, 2026 as:

Peace Officers Memorial Day

and May 10 – 16, 2026 as:

Alaska Law Enforcement Week

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to honor and pay respect to those in law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community, and recognize those who continue to defend the rights and freedoms we hold dear.

Dated: May 10, 2026