AuctionWorks Announces Public UCC Foreclosure Sale of Equity Interests in Oklahoma-Based Companies

Public Article 9 foreclosure auction involves pledged equity interests associated with Oklahoma operating entities and related collateral assets

This UCC foreclosure sale presents a unique opportunity for qualified investors to acquire equity interests tied to Oklahoma operating entities and underlying real estate assets” — Diana Peterson, CEO, AW Properties Global

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AuctionWorks, a division of AW Properties Global, LLC, announced today that it will conduct a public foreclosure sale pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code on behalf of the Secured Party.

The auction will include certain pledged equity interests in:

2180 Holdings Company Inc

M.L. Jones, LLC

ML Jones Prefabrication, LLC

According to the Secured Party, the equity interests are owned by Michael Anthony Jones and were pledged as collateral under applicable security agreements and related UCC filings. The public auction will be conducted virtually via Zoom on:

Auction Date: June 19, 2026

Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Qualified bidders must register in advance and submit a refundable $100,000 bidder deposit prior to the auction. The successful bidder will be required to increase the deposit to 25% of the purchase price no later than June 26, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Bidder Qualification Deadline: June 16, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

The sale will be conducted on an “as is, where is, with all faults" basis and without representations or warranties of any kind. The Secured Party reserves all rights permitted under applicable law, including the right to credit bid and to adjourn, continue, modify, or cancel the sale.

Additional information will be made available to qualified parties upon execution of a confidentiality or non-disclosure agreement.

Qualification Deadline: June 16, 2026 at 12:00 noon Eastern Time

Auction Date: June 19, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

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