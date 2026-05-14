AuctionWorks to Conduct UCC Foreclosure Sale of 49.95% Interest in Texas Limited Partnership

Upcoming Article 9 UCC Sale of Certain Limited Partnership Interests in Jamp Stokesbury, LP

The sale presents qualified investors with an opportunity to acquire a significant ownership position through a UCC foreclosure process conducted pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code.” — Diana Peterson, CEO, AW Properties Global

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AuctionWorks, a division of AW Properties Global, LLC, will conduct a public foreclosure sale under Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code involving a 49.95% limited partnership interest in Jamp Stokesbury, LP, a Texas limited partnership. The virtual auction is scheduled for June 19, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Roderick Family, LLC owns 49.95% of such interests and pledged them as collateral to Secured Party.

The sale will be conducted virtually via Zoom. Prospective bidders must execute a confidentiality agreement and submit a refundable $100,000 qualifying deposit no later than June 16, 2026, at 12:00 noon Eastern Time.

The sale is being conducted to enforce the rights of the Secured Party under applicable security agreements and UCC filings.

The sale will be final and conducted on an "as-is, where-is, with all faults" basis, without representation or warranty of any kind.

Secured Party may credit bid and reserves the right to establish bidding procedures and to adjourn, continue, or cancel the sale.

Qualified investors may obtain diligence materials and sale procedures upon execution of a confidentiality agreement and proof of financial capability.

Qualification Deadline: June 16, 2026 at 12:00 noon Eastern Time

Auction Date: June 19, 2026 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time

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