Insero Advisors Named a Top Workplace in New York For Fifth Consecutive Year

Firm recognized by Best Companies Group and NY-SHRM, ranking No. 4 among medium-sized employers in 2026

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insero Advisors has been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For in New York for the fifth consecutive year, earning the No. 4 ranking in the medium-sized company category for 2026. The awards program, presented by Best Companies Group in partnership with the New York Society for Human Resource Management (NY-SHRM), identifies organizations across the state that demonstrate strong workplace practices and employee engagement.The rankings were announced at an awards event in Albany, following a two-part evaluation of companies from across New York. The first portion reviewed workplace policies, practices, and organizational structure, while the second measured employee experience through a confidential survey.Over the past year, Insero has continued to evolve its internal operations and processes while maintaining strong employee engagement across the organization. Employee survey results reflected high levels of confidence in leadership, collaboration, and workplace culture, with 94% of employees indicating they understand the importance of their role to the organization’s success and 93% expressing pride in working for the firm.“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences and feedback of our employees,” said Nancy Catarisano, CEO of Insero Advisors. “As Insero continues to grow and evolve, we remain deeply committed to fostering a culture rooted in collaboration, respect, professional development, and employee well-being. Our people are the foundation of our success, and this honor is a reflection of their engagement, dedication, and shared commitment to one another and to our clients.”Insero serves middle-market businesses and nonprofit organizations across New York and surrounding regions, providing ongoing advisory support designed to help clients manage complexity and plan for growth.About Insero AdvisorsInsero Advisors is an accounting and advisory firm that supports businesses, nonprofits, and organizations with complex financial, regulatory, and operational needs. The firm provides a wide range of services, including audit and accounting , tax planning and compliance, outsourced accounting, transaction advisory, technical accounting, and employee benefit plan audits . These services help organizations strengthen financial reporting, maintain regulatory compliance, and make informed strategic decisions.Insero has also earned national recognition for its workplace culture. The firm has been named a Best Accounting Firm to Work For since 2012.

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