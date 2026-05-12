Select Home Warranty Data Reports Seasonal Increase in Home Warranty Purchases During Summer Months

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Growing concerns over air conditioning failures, appliance strain, and peak moving season contribute to seasonal demand spike

Summer is also the peak moving season for families, especially those relocating while children are out of school. This naturally increases interest in protecting a new home investment” — Select Home Warranty Spokesperson

MAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home warranty policy purchases historically increase between May and August, with summer enrollment coming in 20% higher compared to January through April and September to December, according to data from Select Home Warranty Data compiled by Select Home Warranty shows the increase reflects a combination of seasonal homeownership concerns and lifestyle shifts that place greater stress on essential household systems and appliances during warmer months.“As temperatures rise, homeowners become more aware of how dependent they are on major systems like air conditioning, refrigerators, and electrical systems,” said Marc Shapiro, the spokesperson for Select Home Warranty. “Summer is also the peak moving season for families, especially those relocating while children are out of school. This naturally increases interest in protecting a new home investment.”Industry trends reveal that summer months create heavier demand on household systems. Air conditioning units often run continuously during heat waves, while refrigerators and kitchen appliances are used more frequently as children are home during school breaks. Increased occupancy and appliance use can accelerate wear and tear and heighten homeowner concerns about unexpected repair costs.Select Home Warranty also notes that the May to August aligns with one of the busiest residential real estate moving cycles of the year. Families buying homes during the summer often seek home warranty coverage to help manage potential repair expenses associated with older appliances and systems in new homes.Home warranties are designed to help cover repairs or replacement costs of major household systems and appliances that fail due to normal wear and tear, offering homeowners a layer of financial predictability during high-usage seasons.The company believes this seasonal trend highlights a broader shift in homeowner behavior, with more consumers proactively seeking protection plans before system failures occur rather than after unexpected breakdowns disrupt daily life.About Select Home WarrantySelect Home Warranty provides home warranty coverage plans designed to help homeowners manage the cost of repairs and replacements for major home systems and appliances. The company offers service coverage options for homeowners, buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals across the United States

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